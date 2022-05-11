How NFT Token Pac-Man Frog Could Rival The Rankings Of ApeCoin  And Sandbox

With the extreme pace of the cryptocurrency market's evolution, picking the correct coins to expand your portfolio can be a daunting task. However, with the growing craze enveloping Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), directing your attention to NFT tokens is an exciting and promising investment opportunity.

Having launched on the 29th of March, Pac-Man Frog (PAC) has been recently turning heads due to its emerging potential within the NFT ecosystem.

What makes Pac-Man Frog (PAC) unique?

Pacman Frog (PAC) is a new cryptocurrency that is part of the Solana Network blockchain and allows token-holders to pursue projects in both GameFi and NFT. This means the ecosystem will benefit from the rapid transaction capabilities provided by Solana (SOL). Hailing to be “fueled by the community and tailored by everyone”, Pac-Man Frog (PAC) has adopted a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) model. This means the platform will never be controlled by a single institution but distributed amongst the community. Furthermore, Pac-Man Frog (PAC) promises to be an accessible and democratic cryptocurrency; by holding 1 million or more Pac-Man Frog (PAC) tokens, you’ll be able to become part of the PacDAO.

Pac-Man Frog’s (PAC) appeal is rooted in its NFT Aggregator and its NFT Launchpad. The Aggregator combines data from various marketplaces to guide token-holders about reasonable prices for NFTs, and the Launchpad allows project owners and GameFi developers to list their NFTs and gain access to investors. So what is the benefit of both these features? In short, a fast, cheap, and intuitive trading experience where you can cut through the fog of uncertainty that has made cryptocurrencies infamous.

Although the Presale Phase 1 of Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is still in its infancy, it already has risen by 20% since its launch. It was also recently highlighted as one of the more remarkable coins on BoostX, the most popular environment that tracks newly released coins. Overall, this offers a glimpse into a potential steady rise of PAC in the NFT market.

The Veteran of the NFT Tokens: Sandbox (SAND)

Once Pac-Man Frog (PAC) completes its presale stage, it will be joining the NFT token league alongside Sandbox (SAND) and ApeCoin (APE). So what kind of promises have these tokens offered so far?

As the native coin of the third-largest metaverse game, The Sandbox, Sandbox (SAND) is based on the Ethereum blockchain. With a value of $1.86 and a market cap of $2.28B, the coin is unique because it enables users to create and monetise their content, from 3D assets to full game experiences on the blockchain.

It has recently received plenty of hype as the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority recently announced the purchasing of a piece of land in The Sandbox. Currently ranked 39th on CoinMarketCap, Dubai’s move might push a rise in the coin’s value to help it recover from its recent 5.88% fall in the last week.

The Craze of NFTs: ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE), on the other hand, is currently ranked as the most valuable NFT coin on CoinMarketCap and is a utility token of Yuga Labs, the team behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Just like Pac-Man Frog (PAC), it is fast, secure, and decentralised thanks to its Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm. It also does not require a minimum amount of coins to be staked, making it more accessible to a wider range of users.

Currently, with a volume of $951.98M, ApeCoin (APE) recently faced a surge in its value after Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, changed his profile picture on Twitter to an image featuring various avatars from the BAYC– ApeCoin (APE) surged by 19% within an hour, reaching a daily high of $17.64.

The market for NFT tokens is rich and diverse– Pac-Man Frog (PAC) offers the ideal opportunity to hop on the bandwagon.

Learn more about Pac-Man Frog (PAC) here:

Presale: https://presale.pacmanfrog.io/register

Website: https://pacmanfrog.io/