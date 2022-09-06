The India’s largest micro eSports tournament and online gaming platform is revolutionising the gaming industry with new technologies and trends that will change the gaming industry fundamentally.

The world of online gaming has witnessed tremendous growth since its inception. Accelerated digital adoption, affordability and availability of smartphones and the internet have aided the online gaming industry to acquire a huge user base and break new ground. As more users turn to online gaming, the industry is projected to touch a $5 billion revenue by 2025.

Amid the highly competitive market landscape, real money games are becoming the largest segment in the industry. Esports and online gaming platforms are diverting extensive spends to ditch the traditional gaming models and stay ahead in the market. KhiladiAdda - India’s largest micro eSports tournament and online gaming platform allows gaming enthusiasts to play games like fantasy cricket, quizzes, Free Fire Max, Battleground India and other casual games with an opportunity to monetise their gaming skills.

How did it start?

Incepted in 2019 by avid gamers- Satyam Rastogi, SiddharthSrivastava, KushagraTyagi, Harsh Prasad and ShashiBhushanVerma, the idea for the startup was conceived in the corridors of ANDC college and perfected in the ANDC incubator.

“The groundbreaking idea of KhiladiAdda was developed at a time when the eSports and fantasy gaming industry was still at a nascent stage in India. Most gaming platforms were riddled with challenges such as the dearth of innovative games, high commissions, data theft, fund blockages and lack of user support. With KhiladiAdda, we have achieved great admiration in keeping up with ever-evolving regulations, technology and user demands,” said KushagraTyagi – Co-founder & Head of Operations in Casual Gaming, KhiladiAdda

Knowing that the industry was ripe for disruption, KhiladiAdda endeavoured to integrate the fun and excitement of gaming with a lucrative incentive structure that enables players to monetise their skills and time in a secure and compliant manner. As a multigame platform, the startup creates unique games and organises tournaments that support the distinctive needs of diverse gamers.

The business journey so far

As India’s largest micro eSports tournament and online gaming platform, KhiladiAdda has over 2 million registered users and more than 3,00,000 monthly active users. The online gaming platform witnesses a heavy footfall, with a new gamer registering every 16 seconds on the platform. Besides monetising opportunities, instant UPI withdrawals, unlimited referral bonus, low platform commission structure, effective loyalty programs and round-the-clock personalised chat support. Additionally, gamers worldwide can engage in Fan Battle - KhiladiAdda’s unique fantasy sport module, which allows users ease of participation to maximise rewards

.

Khiladiadda role in boosting the Industry

In the esport segment Khiladiadda provides a unique opportunity to its player to wager on their own skills to earn and win prizes through very frequent micro tournaments. The concept of micro tournaments with very low entry barriers allows the player to start playing even with minimal amounts of money. This gives a powerful motivation and impetus to the user to monetise their time spent along with honing their skills and also work towards making esports their professional career. Khiladiadda has become a breeding ground for upcoming promising players from the country.

With the introduction of esports as a competitive sport at the Asian Games, the future prospects of professional gamers in the country is rising exponentially. KhiladiAdda is planning to up its game in this domain by onboarding its own esports Team through a nation wide contest. This team will represent KhiladiAdda in various competitive tournaments.

The business growth and future plans

KhiladiAdda seeks to take on the gaming incumbents with its highly lucrative, innovative and rewarding gaming platform. As the industry continues to grow exponentially, the Delhi - headquartered startup with operations in Noida aims to position itself uniquely in the industry to capitalise on the coming industry boom and foray into other gaming dimensions such as metaverse-linked gaming.

With the integration of new-age technologies aligned with users' needs, the company has recorded a 7x revenue growth in the last year itself, in the current year the projection is to have3-4x revenue growth . Additionally, the RMGstartup is looking to add more users to its customer base with innovative and dedicated marketing strategies.

Talking about the future plans, Satyam Rastogi – Founder & CEO, KhiladiAddasaid,“Upon receiving an impressive response from our users, we are looking to grow beyond India and planning to spread footprints in other global regions as well. We believe the online gaming segment stands on the integration of technology and we also look forward to placing our bets on embedding newer technology solutions for disruption.”

The esports and online gaming industry is becoming prominent for users to generate income out of the time and skills they spend. KhiladiAdda emphasises on embedding blockchain technology to enhance user experience and opportunity to earn higher rewards.. In addition, it is also working aggressively on providing control and transparency to the users in terms of privacy and security to drive more numbers and achieve credibility in the market.



