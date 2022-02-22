How Mahendra Shrivastava Became A World-Class Investigator

Do you ever just sit and wonder what it would feel like to become an investigation and intelligence expert? The desire of being awarded for the hard work that you do and getting awarded for it, feels good, right?



Well, that’s exactly what Mr. Mahendra Shrivastava got. Now you may think who is he? Well, Mr. Mahendra Shrivastava is a specialized individual. He has got more than 21 years of experience under his sleeves and has got one of the best minds. Throughout his vast career, he has been rewarded with many awards and accolades. In the year 2019, Mahendra even got the best leadership of the year award. With his experience spanning more than 2 decades, his induction in the World Association of Detectives is no surprise.



“Rome wasn’t built in a day” is a phrase that is most understood by the journey of Mr. Shrivastava. The field experience of Mahendra gained him the position of the director of SRA Legal and Risk Consulting Pvt. Ltd. But more than this destination, what meant more for him was the journey of getting there. Other than these work fields, Mahendra is also renowned as an IPR attorney. His main work expertise as an IPR attorney was in Trademark copyright and patent services. Khajuraho International Film Festival jury has nominated Mr Mahendra Shrivastava for Business Excellence Award 2020. Mr Rajesh Sharma MD NARMADA HEALTH CARE PVT LTD felicitated Mr Mahendra at the Festival. Mr. Mahendra is also running NGO for Environment and Green (Save Foundation).

Enjoying this experience provided him with industry-leading expertise and skills that he used to found Verify India. The main skills in which Mahendra holds the most expertise are:

-Investigations

-Anti-counterfeit strategy formation

-Anti-fraud investigation conduction

-Corporate Security Consultation provision

-Risk Assessment

-Business Consulting.

It is not only rare but also quite inspirational to see an individual consisting of such a vast sense of skills. Learning all of these skills takes a lot of time and perfecting them with practical applications takes even more time and hard work. But none of Mr. Shrivastava’s efforts have gone to waste. As a cherry on the top, they are actually recognized and acknowledged by many famous and renowned bodies. Some of these internationally recognized entities include:

-Global Security leadership Summit. They awarded him with the Prestigious Best Leadership Award of the Year 2019.

-World Association of Detective (WAD-USA). They proposed him a membership proposal out of respect, which he heartily accepted.

-APDI (Association of private detective and investigator—MP Chapter). He is the president of this association now.

-PBSA (Professional Background Screening Association-Asia Pacific Member-USA). He is now a proud member of it.

But the skills of Mr. Mahendra don’t just end up in the field of Intelligence and investigation. The skillset of his expands to many more fields. As of now, Mr. Mahendra Shrivastava is an Entrepreneur Lawyer, Creative, Social Media Enthusiast, Dreamer, Community Volunteer, and an Interactive

Marketers at the same time. After being a part of an industry that deals with professionals and professionalism so much, Mr. Mahendra has now taken up the responsibility of helping other professionals. Due to this, he is an innovation addict and aims to help as many start-ups as he can.

His key aim is to provide the start-up managers with the basics that they lack for reaching their dreams. The best thing about a teacher is the drive of the students to learn from them. When the teacher is someone like Mr. Mahendra, then you can hardly not pay attention to his teachings.

Another thing to know about Mr. Shrivastava is that he uses his set of skills in many work fields and specializes in those fields as well. The work fields in which Mahendra holds expertise are:

1. Investigation & Business Intelligence

2. Corporate Affairs & Investigation

3. Personal Matters

4. Economic Offences

5. Criminal Investigations

6. Background Verification

7. Due Diligence /Surveys.