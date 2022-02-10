How I Embraced Photography To Touch Lives: Elucidated By Celebrated Photographer Aamir Beigh

Aamir Beigh Photographs are a poetic narration of our personalities. They are a medium of storytelling , a collective of special moments from our lives. We keep revisiting these photographs repeatedly to relive beautiful memories. The journey of Aamir Beigh has been quite an inspiring tale, who ventured to become a professional photographer in the year 2011.

Living his passion for clicking captivating moments, Aamir Beigh has made his way to become one of the elite and new-age photographers of India. With his strong sense of aesthetics and skillset, this charismatic artist has inspired thousands to make a career in the field of photography.

" From a very young age, I was in awe with a camera's ability to seize the moment. This revelation made me pursue my dream. I began learning how to use various equipments and the basics of exposure and composition. I used to click hundreds of photographs to get that one perfect shot. The journey wasn't an easy one. Over the years, this process of self-discovery took me through success and failures, but my learnings encouraged me to keep the flame in me ignited."

Through his hard work, he became the winner of a contest organized by J&K Tourism and since then, there was no looking back. His page Kashmirinmylens on Instagram is a breathtaking platform that is painted in lively colors, drawing inspiration from the scenic beauty of Kashmir.It is quite popular, appreciated and followed by more than 113000+ people.

As an established photographer with a knack for capturing real moments, he seeks to experience life closely and attempts to brings out the truest emotions in a given moment. Being a critical thinker, he enjoys diving deep into thoughts in order bring out the best in his art. Over the years, he has evolved into being an able cinematographer, filmmaker, and most importantly, a storyteller. With the help of his visualization skills, he has mastered the art of narrating stories which appeal to clients and viewers.

Apart from this, he is also a writer who pens down heart-warming captions for his photographs. Mr. Beigh incepted a brand called the “Kashmir Wedding by Aamir Beigh” in the year 2015 with the vision of capturing dream weddings into reality. His team is equipped with state-of-theart gadgets and hold sound expertise in latest technology. The picturesque moments are captured with such finesse, that thousands of customers vouch for their creativity and elevated sense of aesthetic. It is because of such precision and passion that the firm caters to projects initiated by several leading names such as Samsung, SanDisk, John Jacobs, Montra bicycles, Mivi, etc.The testimony of happy customers is a proof of their professionalism and quality of delivery. Their venture is an amalgamation of craft and empowerment. The humble beginnings of the founder has led the business into doing several CSR activities in Kashmir .The purpose of this vision lies in bringing smiles to the customers and to the locals of Kashmir, who are proud and elated while being captured by Aamir Beigh

