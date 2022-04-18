How GreenHonchos Is Scaling D2C Brands & Streamlining Ecommerce

As the world was thrust into a lockdown, a myriad of businesses were forced to shut operations. With supply chains disrupted globally, a new breed of brands erupted across the globe- D2C brands. From delivering packages to their doorsteps to building relations and trust with customers, D2C brands are moving on an exponential growth trajectory. With customer demands and expectations changing at a breakneck speed, a slew of retail brands have pivoted to eCommerce. Owing to the pandemic, eCommerce adoption has been accelerated by five years and the D2C segment is forecasted to grow nearly threefold to surpass the $100 billion market size.



As a tidal wave of change sweeps India’s eCommerce industry, GreenHonchos – a full-stack D2C enabler offering technology, operational and digital solutions for scaling brands in this growing digital age. With an experience of working with eRetail brands for close to a decade, GreenHonchos has been leading the D2C space since its nascent stages of initiation. A one-stop organisation for end-to-end consulting, technology and digital eCommerce solutions, GreenHonchos offers brands multiple solutions like eRetail consulting, eCommerce technology, growth marketing, digital branding, performance marketing, marketplace management and analytics & insights. They have also built an enterprise-grade, headless, serverless and AI-powered eCommerce platform, KartmaX.



With numerous brands jumping on the eCommerce bandwagon, GreenHonchos powered over 100 brands to quickly set up online shops and scale. With extensive industry experience and domain expertise, the startup helped the brands identify the shortcomings of a one-size-fits-all marketing approach. Consequently, the organisation innovates with multiple media mixes and empowers D2C brands to adopt a differentiated storytelling narrative- from content to commerce. The organisation harnesses the power of AI and ML to reform the post-order management space and analyse consumer behaviour. Providing brands with a unified view of an otherwise disparate and highly-cluttered eCommerce ecosystem, GreenHonchos is helping brands optimise their profitability and scalability.



At the helm of their operations are co-founders and directors Navin Joshua and Sumit Agarwal, who share a collective experience of over 40+ years. Their trusted clients include over 100 leading brands in the Fashion & Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Home & Homeware, Food & Beverages, Beauty & Personal Care and FMCG segment. GreenHonchos has helped brands like Liberty, Metro Shoes, W for Women, Aurelia, Ahujasons, Siyaram’s, Forever New, Zink London, V2 Retail, House of Stori and Snitch, among others. By the end of the year, the organisation aims to engage with more than 250 brands and businesses in the eRetail space.



As a D2C enabler, GreenHonchos helps brands unlock their full potential with customised marketing solutions, data-led strategies and initiatives. GreenHonchos’ technology and operational solutions provide D2C brands with a consulting framework to seamlessly launch and deliver an engaging ecommerce experience. The organisation aims to broaden its marketing channels to include affiliate and influencer marketing as well.

Additionally, the Delhi/NCR-based startup plans to strengthen its technical capabilities by bringing forward the productization of services, individual MarTech and post order automation initiatives. GreenHonchos is also looking to expand its geographical footprint across the GCC market.



