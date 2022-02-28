How Getafix Technologies Helps Clients Experience Exponential Growth With Customized Tech Solutions

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the world, technology adoption in businesses has taken a quantum leap, bringing about years of change in the way companies work. Companies have accelerated digitization of business practices and integrated technology to stay competitive in the new business environment. As per a recent survey finding – around 52% of companies accelerated their AI adoption plans because of the Covid-19 crisis. In addition, 86% believe that AI is becoming a mainstream technology in their companies in 2021.

Considering the heightened pace at which companies are adopting technological solutions, Getafix Technologies, a Bangalore-based company emerged as a new-age technology and development firm for business across the globe. The AI-enabled company works with the philosophy of usability and security for companies across a multitude of sectors.

The business idea

Established in 2017, Getafix Technologies is moving on a growth trajectory to become a futuristic technology company. The company capitalizes on Artificial Learning, Machine Learning, NLP, Chatbot, voice command, and other advanced technologies to build products and help the partners achieve their goal of digital transformation. Being a comprehensive development company, Getafix technologies define the audience and map the business goals of the target audience to build a profitable business. It integrates modern technologies like AI and Machine Learning to make product development smarter and accessible.

To ensure improved performance and efficiency, the company leverages modern cloud solutions and sleek code. It provides an array of services Software development solutions including Salesforce development to simplify customer relationship management, Java, Python, and Angular JS development.

The journey so far, and the way

In a short span, the company has acquired many prominent companies as its clients including FinFirst, Alchemy, Technoxander Consulting, MPower Financing, CAMSDATA, LogSoft, and many others. Recently, the company also designed, developed and launched its flagship product – a HRMS that automates HR recruitment. It expedites the complete recruitment process by helping end-users with data extraction, resume matching, candidate shortlisting, interview scheduling, background verification, and offer generation – all within the platform.

In 2020, the company also developed Scanroid to make a hassle-free document digitization process. It eliminates the manual process of data entry and helps save over 5000 hours of manpower in 6 months. The platform is based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to digitize the process of data extraction. It converts data from offline forms and documents, and also from digital images, into text-based digital data that is ready for consumption in just one click. The product is expected to become a game-changer for multiple industries that rely heavily on manual document digitization workflows. Companies across industries – including Manufacturing (heavy reliance on manual worksheets) have shown keen interest in our product being used as a POC.

The Getafix team is continuing its work of strengthening its expansion strategy. It is moving on an exponential business growth trajectory and planning to set up a dedicated Business Development team and expand the Technology team further to meet the forecasted growth. Furthermore, it is also investing resources in Product Development and starting a new line of business-setup NOC/SOC support.

