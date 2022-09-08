How FTX, Hex Coin, And MetaCryp Are Generating Huge Profit Potential For Crypto Users

Blockchain has become an essential part of our lives as it has shown its level of dynamism and scalability across many industries. As time goes on, we would keep discovering many uses for Blockchain technology because it is a timeless and much-needed technological innovation.

We have seen the Blockchain cut across fields like banking, gaming, data storage and security, authenticity and validation of ownership, and NFTs.

FTX (FTT), Hex Coin (HEX), and Metacryp (MTCR) are three Blockchain-powered crypto projects with huge growth potential and adoption rates presently. Here are a few things about them:

FTX (FTT), the Crypto Exchange Giant

FTX (FTT) is a crypto trading platform that is one of the pioneers in the industry. It was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried sometime in 2017 as a platform to facilitate ease of access to crypto assets and features. The platform makes it easier, faster, and cheaper to trade crypto by providing a user interface that prioritizes user-friendliness and security.

FTX (FTT) is the crypto exchange with the most available countries it serves, and it is legally regulated by the United States for added security. A one-time KYC process is required to join the platform, and it entails providing your name, nationality, verifiable identity documents, and source of funds or income. All these processes are put in place to avoid issues like fraud, money laundering, or hacking.

The FTX (FTT) platform is a diverse marketplace where different digital currencies as well as NFTs can be traded as quickly as possible for low fees. 1% of the company's revenue is also donated to charity. It is available as a website, and a mobile app to make access to Blockchain services easier.

The Hex Coin (HEX) Is No Hex

Hex Coin (HEX) broke the internet and the crypto industry as the first-ever high-interest Blockchain Certificate of Deposit (CD). It was launched in the fourth quarter of 2019 and built on the Ethereum Network as a finished product with no outstanding roadmap or activities. Since its launch, Hex Coin has seen a great price surge, doing an appreciation of 6748x so far.

The Hex Coin (HEX) is a high-interest Blockchain, providing users with up to 38% APY. Hex Coin (HEX) lets users earn rewards on staked assets based on the value of assets staked, and the stake time or duration. It operates on a consensus hybrid of the Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithms, leveraging the security and scalability of both these systems.

The native token of the Hex protocol is the Hex Coin (HEX) which is used to distribute rewards, pay transaction fees, stake, and perform transactions within the ecosystem.

Metacryp (MTCR), A New Metaverse

Metacryp (MTCR) is an advanced decentralized gaming and finance (GameFi) protocol that facilitates metaverse exploration, giving users the ability to socialize and communicate, purchase and trade, explore, Learn and Earn within one immersive platform. The Metacryp (MTCR) protocol has succeeded immensely in the field of tourism, as users can access distant locations virtually from anywhere in the world. This is possible because Metacryp maps real-world areas and environments seamlessly into augmented reality to provide a truly immersive experience.

It is a community-driven protocol with governance residing within the community and its members. Users can stake Metacryp tokens, symbolized as MTCR, for voting privileges, and to earn rewards within the protocol. Metacryp (MTCR) is changing the way we interact with virtual worlds and metaverses.

Users only need to look at the features of these three projects to see the profit potential and the problems they solve within the crypto industry.

FTX, Hex Coin (HEX), and Metacryp (MTCR) are good projects to look into for a possible portfolio 10x.

