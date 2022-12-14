How Expedify Leverages Tech-Enabled Marketing & Data To Help Businesses Grow Exponentially

The onset of the pandemic catapulted the growth of many brands and resulted in accelerated digital adoption. It enforced the brands to utilize technology and upgrade their supply chains for better resiliency and sustainability. Amid this chaos, going digital has become a key channel for customer acquisition, conversion and retention.

Today, Martech (Technology in Marketing) plays a pivotal role in the marketing of brands. In recent years, technology-led advancements like 5G penetration and the rise of immersive experiences like AR and VR have resulted in extrapolating the redefined customer interaction, hyper-personalization and immersive content in the marketing process.

Expedify - one of the fastest-growing new-age marketing performance agency in India leverages marketing technology stack that ensures an ecosystem backed by ‘Connected Marketing’.

The business journey

Expedify was incepted in 2015 with the idea to bridge the gap between business or brand strategy and the digital marketing world. However, at that time digital wasn’t the central focus for most companies and it was still perceived as an experimental medium. Hence, it started working with digital-first businesses that needed a more holistic approach to expedite their digital presence and shape their brand story and communication across consumer journeys. Soon, the company’s strategy led to failure and helped the management evolve its business strategy and execution efforts.

The Martech startup added strong expertise to their team who could bring the brand story alive on digital channels, as per the brand positioning. It focuses on strengthening internal processes that help the company to scale without compromising on quality. The company leverages paid performance and paid media experts to amplify the marketing experience and play an immersive role in driving business growth for its partners.

Talking about the company’s strong belief in the relevance of industry expertise, Shashank Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of Expedify said, “For the past two years, our thrust has been in expanding our tech and data expertise as there is no surer way to deliver performance with consistency. We definitely value individual brilliance that is irreplaceable. However, data-driven decision-making and tech-enabled marketing helped us make our performance more predictable and efficient.”

How does it work?

Expedify has identified key areas which are critical for driving ‘Connected Marketing’ campaign on digital channels. It essentially enables businesses to streamline their Acquisition, Engagement and Retention journeys. It has developed a tested framework – ‘STEP’ that links Strategic Consulting, Tech Enablement, Experience Marketing and Performance Analytics to step up the brands’ marketing efforts.

Strategic Consulting is concerned with everything that helps businesses drive better insights into the market, competition, consumers and internal marketing ecosystem. It includes Marketing, Data and Technology Audit; Market Research; Marketing Analytics Consulting; and Marketing Strategy.

On the other hand, Technology Enablement clubs everything to build the foundational systems that enable capturing, storage and distribution of data across marketing teams while integrating the consumer data with every other tech stack built within the marketing ecosystem. While Experience Marketing is associated with everything needed to implement content ‘ideation to delivery’ journeys at scale and Performance Marketing is where the impact of every activity is measured and analysed with systems. This generates dynamic insights to enhance every marketing activity and gives the ability to predict trends and forecast better.

STEP framework is used to evaluate all key parts of the marketing journey and Expedify uses it across projects. It brings a lot of order to the digital marketing chaos, thereby bringing positive outcomes in a robust marketing ecosystem.

Business growth and plans

In a short span, Expedify has acquired more than 30 medium and large size companies as its clients across industries like FMCG, Lifestyle and Healthcare with a D2C and eCommerce focus. Some of its key clients include ITC, Emami, Tata International, Pernod Ricard, SpaceMatrix, Happilo, Powerlook, Flebo, SpaceMatrix, DentalKart, PeopleStrong and many others. In addition, the marketing performance company has recorded tremendous business growth in 2022 and closed some great deals with large enterprises including ITC and Emami. In the same year, it also renewed more than 80% of contracts with its existing clientele that also includes the giant – Tata.

Being a new-age MarTech firm, Expedify has created a completely hybrid workplace with around 100 employees across India working together as a team. In a short span, the agency has established a strong presence in the portfolio of clients not only in India but also in Singapore, the Middle East and the US.

In the ongoing year, Expedify has also achieved a key milestone in building systems that enable robust data pipelines and bringing campaign and marketing data to cloud warehouses for its business partners. This provides the startup with an enhanced capability to run advanced analytics and support a much more data-driven approach to decision-making.

Furthermore, the Martech and performance agency has also been empanelled as partners for many advanced Martech platforms ranging across CRM, consumer engagement, data warehouse, digital asset management and programmatic advertisement which has helped drive efficiency across the consumer journey for many of its clients. Presently, the company is planning to build on this significantly in 2023 as these preferred partnerships have truly enabled its internal teams with training and brought more value to its ongoing projects.