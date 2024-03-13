Ethereum: Staking for a Sustainable Future

Launched in 2015, Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency pioneer in decentralised finance (DeFi). One way to make money from crypto with Ethereum is through staking. This involves locking up your ETH to support the network's operations and earning rewards as new tokens. Staking offers a relatively low-risk method for generating passive income, typically between 3-7% annually. However, the rewards can fluctuate depending on various factors.