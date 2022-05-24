How Astrology & Planetary Position Can Impact On Higher Education?

Dr. Sohini Sastri, best astrologer in Mumbai , known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology, palmistry, vastu etc.

Dr. Sastri is rewarded by President of India, Vice President of India, and Governors of three states. She has written many books about astrology and regular columnist of many popular magazines and a very popular face in different TV shows.

In this highly competitive society, we all are racing towards career, better opportunity, money, and a good lifestyle. Parents are highly concern about their child future. And a wrong step in choosing the correct stream of higher education for your children might ruin their future. Today we will discuss this crucial subject with President award winning astrologer and philanthropist, Dr. Sohini Sastri.

So, Dr. Sastri, can you please enlighten us on how to judge higher education based on birth chart and planetary positions?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: As per the ancient Hindu scriptures sages or gurus believed that examination helped a Shishya or student to gain confidence, knowledge, and wisdom in their life. We follow the process of examination since ancient era and even today examination helps to determine the knowledge & wisdom of a student. Thus, we can say examination is the base of our education system.

In Hinduism, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped as the foundation and origin of knowledge, wisdom, art, and music. It is believed that one, who worships her with pure devotions and correct vidhi, is blessed with extraordinary knowledge and wisdom.

In the current society, doing well in examination and secure a higher percentage is very important. Good grade in examination helps for a further higher study, job etc. Literally it’s a gate pass nowadays. Therefore, I am sharing with you this powerful Saraswati Mantra, which is very helpful & important for a student to do well in exam. If duly chanted, it would impart knowledge and wisdom to the seeker.

Om Saraswateya Vidhmahe Brahmaputreya Dhimahi | Tanno Devi Prachodayata ||

Although there’s no shortcut to hard work, so I would advise that the students must give in all efforts into their studies and seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Meanwhile, parents can do regular Saraswati puja and chant the mantra throughout their child’s examinations.

Can you share with us the planetary combinations that are responsible for success and obstruction in higher education?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: It’s every parent’s dream that their child become highly educated and be considered as a respected person in the society. To achieve such goal the only way is pursue higher education like B.Tech, M.Tech, Doctorate, Post Doctorate etc. In order to achieve such degrees, the native has to intelligent, sharp, studious and patience. Those are only possible when the native’s chart contains certain ‘Yogs’ related to higher education. Otherwise, he/she will face failure no matter how hard they try.

Following are some planetary combinations that are responsible for success and

obstruction in higher education –

1. In our birth chart 4th house is responsible for education, 5th house stands for knowledge, 9th house controls higher study and 11th house predict our success. In order to get success in higher study Jupiter, Mercury, Venus and Ketu have to be in good position.

2. Mercury represents intelligence, Jupiter stands for knowledge & wisdom, Venus is all about entertainment, art & crafts, whereas Ketu represent hidden intelligence & highly technical skill. If the positions of these planets are good, then they help in higher education.

3. If Rahu is posited in 6th, 8th or 12th house then the native will face serious concentration problem, which eventually lead to failure in higher education.

4. If Jupiter is aligned with Rahu in 12th house, then the native will miss the opportunity for very little numbers.

5. If the lord of 9th house is posited in 8th house, then it will create obstruction in higher studies.

6. If the lord of 5th house is posited in 12th house in afflicted state and Saturn is aligned with Rahu in 9th house, then the native will face failure again and again.

7. Apart from these, if Venus is debilitated, Mercury is weak, and Jupiter is in retrograde position in 8th house and Ketu is not benefic then the native will never be able to pursue higher education.

8. In order to get success in higher education it is necessary that the lords of 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th house are well placed, strong, supportive and benefic.

9. Here goes few negative yogs that can create problems in higher education – Kaal Sarp Dosh, Guru Rahu Dosh, Shrapit Dosh, Grahan Dosh, Vish Yog etc. If any two of them are present in chart, then it’s very hard to get success in higher education.

But do not worry, you can avoid these complexities by discussing with a knowledgeable astrologer.

What is your view on the impact of astrology over competitive exam?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: In this competitive world we are now habituated to evaluate the quality of a student based on their jobs and career. No doubt, our student life gets completion only when we can crack a job. Though it may sound harsh, but it’s the reality.

Here I am going to share few astrological facts related to competitive examination –

1. If the 9th house is benefic in the native’s chart, it helps him/her to clear the examination. Along with being benefic, the 9th house also has to be in good position and strong in order to crack competitive exam.

2. If the main period & sub period are influenced by malefic planets in time of examination, then the native will face difficulties in clearing the examination. The same will happen if Rahu and Ketu are posited in 12th house and their main period & sub period are going on.

3. If Lagna is benefic and strong and the native’s 5th house is powerful, then he/she will be very knowledgeable and owner of very strong willpower. Along with these qualities, if the Mercury is strong and posited in lagna, 4th, 5th, 9th or 11th house, then they will have a huge chance of cracking the exam. If Jupiter, Sun, Rahu and Venus are strong and posited in good position then the native have a good chance of appearing in competitive exam. If these planets are weak and posited in 8th or 12th house, then the native will face many obstacles in clearing the examination.

4. 4th house (house of education), 5th house (house of knowledge) and 6th house plays supporting role in competitive exams. If Jupiter, Mercury, Sun and Rahu are strong and posited in 6th house, then it will become easy for the native to clear the exam.

5. If Mercury is weak and retrograde then the native will face challenges like nervousness during exam, silly mistakes etc. If anyone has Budha Aditya yog, Guru Aditya yog, Bondhu Pujya yog or Raj yog in their chart then they will appear in competitive exam successfully with good marks. If those are not available then the native’s 5th, 6th, 9th and 11th house have to be strong and benefic in order to get success in competitive exam. Along with these, the Vidya karaka planets, such as Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, or Sun have to be benefic and strong.

6. Beside these facts, we must consider our D9 chart also. If Ketu is benefic then the health will be fine during exam. If the Ketu is weak and malefic then the native will suffer from sudden health issue before or during exam, resulting in poor performance or total absence in exam.

As I have told before, there is no chance of making single mistake, do consult with an expert before you proceed to your next step.

