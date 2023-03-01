How Anmol Raval Has Emerged As A Leading Makeup Artist

Passion can take you to places across the globe! Ask us what are the advantages of following a passion, and we will talk about Anmol Raval, aka Madhvpriya. While many of you might have already recognised the name, there are many who still need to get inspiration from this super-talented person.

Anmol Raval is a makeup artist who has become a go-to name in the entertainment industry. She has already worked with several top actors and different brands. But her journey has been quite challenging. It all started with her passion for makeup, which brought her to the most fanciful entertainment world.

She started her journey in 2011 and has struggled her way into the glam world. Anmol Raval had to overcome multiple barriers to find her place in the industry. During the initial years of her career, she worked as a freelancer and welcomed all opportunities, big or small, with open arms. She says, "Every opening brings us a new experience as thus we should let go of none.

Anmol Raval assisted many well-known makeup artists and learned a few things from them. It was finally in the year 2016 that she assembled all her experience, mastery, passion, dedication, and courage to lead the foundation of her own makeup studio, called AR Studio, in Ahmedabad. This became a favourite place for all the common people and even celebrities. From bridal to glam looks, Anmol Raval did magic with her wand, and people were truly captivated by her talent. She also started AR Salon, which offered the best salon services in the town.

Talking about her journey, Anmol Raval says, "I loved makeup since childhood and have always wanted to make a mark in that niche. There are teething problems in all the fields, but I believe that my passion for makeup has brought me to the forefront."

Anmol Raval has worked with many celebs. She has done makeup for Kinjal Rajpriya for Kalyan Jewellers. She has worked with the brand and done makeup for the actress on multiple projects, like the Navarati Campaign 2022, the Diwali Campaign 2022, and their store opening campaign in Mumbai 2022. Anmol has also assisted makeup artist Sandhya Shekar for Lakmé Fashion Week 2017. She also did Miss Malini's makeup for Young FLO. She has also done fashion shoots with different international models and a glimpse of which can be seen on her Instagram page at @ar_fashionofficial

Besides this, she has also caused waves on the internet with her trendsetting makeup looks. People are going gaga over those perfectly curated, flawless matte makeup looks. You too can snatch a look at those by visiting her Instagram at @madhavpriya_