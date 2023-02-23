Sleep Slimmer Complex Reviews (Hormonal Harmony) Ingredients, Side Effects, Complaints

Sleep Slimmer Complex is the first natural sleep aid designed to help you lose weight while you sleep.

Using its’ blend of all-natural herbal extracts, Sleep Slimmer Complex can help you lose up to 135% more weight simply by sleeping more.

Could Sleep Slimmer Complex be the right natural weight loss supplement for you? Read our full review to find out.

What is Sleep Slimmer Complex?

As briefly mentioned, Sleep Slimmer Complex is a natural sleep aid designed to encourage deeper, most restful sleep. However, it doesn’t stop there. It’s also the first natural sleep aid designed to help you lose weight while sleeping.

Sleep Slimmer Complex activates your body’s natural metabolic processes while you sleep using a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. Plus, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed and full of energy every morning.

Best of all, Sleep Slimmer Complex is designed to help anybody lose weight, regardless of gender, age, body type, or physiological factors. Over time, if you take two capsules a day, preferably with a meal, you’ll notice the pounds dropping off weekly.

So how exactly does Sleep Slimmer Complex work?

How Does Sleep Slimmer Complex Work?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Sleep Slimmer Complex mainly works by increasing your sleep quality. After all, it’s in the name of the product.

It’s no secret that sleep can play a significant role in weight loss, fat burning, mood, energy levels, and more. Studies have shown that a lack of sleep can increase the production of hormones related to appetite, causing you to crave unhealthy foods and consume more food than you usually would.

Secondly, poor sleep quality and time can interfere with the production of hormones related to metabolism. This slows down the fat-burning process, impeding your body’s ability to lose weight. In fact, in one study, participants lost 33% more weight when sleeping eight hours a night than those who only slept five hours a day. Other studies have found similar results.

Although improving sleep quality and time is essential, Sleep Slimmer Complex takes a step further. It not only contains ingredients that help you sleep better, but it also contains ingredients that calm stress & reduce anxiety levels.

This leads to a decrease in cortisol production, a stress hormone that causes the body to crave food and store more fat. Studies have found that lower cortisol levels are directly linked to a healthy weight.

Combined with reducing cortisol production and inducing heavier, deeper sleep, Sleep Slimmer Complex can naturally put you in a position to lose weight, shed fat, and control your unhealthy food cravings. You’ll notice the pounds coming off within weeks, especially when added to a healthier diet and exercise program.

Ingredients in Sleep Slimmer Complex

Sleep Slimmer Complex was formulated with natural ingredients to help you safely lose weight while you sleep. There are eight proven natural ingredients, all of which can help you lose weight safely without needing a crash diet or an impossible exercise program.

These eight ingredients include:

Guggul: Guggul has been used for its’ anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties for centuries in traditional Asian medicine. However, it also appears to help support weight loss by inducing the breakdown of fat, thus reducing the volume of fatty tissue. It also seems to positively affect appetite-regulating hormones like ghrelin and leptin, thus reducing food cravings.

Melatonin: Melatonin is the hormone your brain produces in response to darkness. Its’ primary function is to control your circadian rhythm, which is your sleep-wake cycle. In other words, melatonin is directly involved in helping you sleep. Studies have also found that melatonin is involved in managing immune function, regulating blood pressure, and minimizing cortisol levels.

GABA: GABA is a neurotransmitter that blocks impulses between nerve cells in the brain. Low GABA levels have been directly linked to chronic pain, anxiety, mood disorders, and anxiety. Higher GABA levels have a calming, relaxing effect on the nervous system, encouraging sleep. Since GABA helps support glucose metabolism, it is also considered to have anti-obesity effects.

Passionflower: Passionflower has been used in traditional medicine to treat various conditions by the Native Americans for centuries. Its primary benefits seem to be related to anxiety relief and better sleep. Passionflower appears to boost the level of GABA in your brain, lowering brain activity and helping you relax and sleep better. Finally, passionflower may help to treat stomach issues, which can interfere with sleep.

Valerian Root: Valerian root use dates back to ancient Greece and Rome to treat tiredness, migraines, stomach cramps, and insomnia. It is often used to relieve anxiety, address insomnia, combat depression, and relieve headaches. Although it isn’t entirely known how valerian works, researchers believe it may have profound effects on GABA receptors. It may also inhibit the creation of nitric oxide, easing pain.

Chamomile: Chamomile is an herb that comes from daisy-like flowers. It is often used to create tea as a natural remedy for several health conditions. It is primarily used to improve sleep quality because it contains apigenin. Apigenin is an antioxidant that binds to receptors in the brain that promote relaxation and sleepiness. Chamomile may also improve digestive health, cardiovascular health, and blood sugar control.

L-Tryptophan: Tryptophan is an essential amino acid used to make proteins. It is converted into 5-HTP, which is later converted into serotonin. Serotonin is a pleasure chemical that promotes better mood and anxiety relief and may even combat depression. Studies have shown tryptophan may also promote better sleep and improved pain tolerance.

Lemon Balm Extract: Lemon balm extract is a lemon-scented herb in the mint family. It has been used to relieve stress, helping improve your mood and promoting feelings of relaxation. Although the exact mechanism isn’t known, studies have shown that lemon balm and valerian root relieve restlessness and sleep disorders like insomnia. Other studies have shown that lemon balm may help treat nausea, indigestion, and headaches, which can impede sleep quality.

Side Effects of Sleep Slimmer Complex

Sleep Slimmer Complex is an effective sleep aid and weight loss supplement, but it’s also very safe. In fact, as of this writing, there haven’t been any reports of any side effects while using this product.

This isn’t to say that side effects cannot occur – only that they haven’t occurred yet. Any side effect can cause minor side effects like indigestion, nausea, headache, or other minor side effects. However, the likelihood of experiencing these side effects is very low.

Keep in mind that despite the lack of side effects, Sleep Slimmer Complex may not be suitable for everyone. For example, pregnant or nursing mothers should not likely use this product as it is a weight loss product. Likewise, it is only intended for otherwise healthy adults over 18. Therefore, you should not give the product to your child or use it if you are under 18.

Finally, if you are on prescription medication or have a severe medical condition, it is highly recommended you speak to your doctor before using this product.

Sleep Slimmer Complex is a safe, effective natural sleep aid and weight loss supplement. However, if you are still unsure whether or not Sleep Slimmer Complex is suitable for you, then we recommend you speak to your doctor before trying this product.

Sleep Slimmer Complex Pricing & Guarantee

Sleep Slimmer Complex is one of the unique weight loss supplements on the market. Its’ potent formula can safely help you lose weight without the need for a crash diet or an impossible exercise program.

If you believe Sleep Slimmer Complex is right for you, then the only place to purchase is directly from the official website. There you will find three different purchasing options to choose from, depending on your needs:

Buy one bottle for $49 + shipping

Buy three bottles for $117 - $39 per bottle with free shipping

Buy six bottles for $174 total - $29 per bottle with free shipping

Regardless of your selected package, the manufacturer offers a no-hassle 180-day money-back guarantee on all orders.

Telephone: 1-855-633-7299 or 1-561-468-3108

Final Recap

Since Sleep Slimmer Complex was launched, it has helped thousands of adults achieve their weight loss goals simply by sleeping. There’s no need for crash diets or impossible exercise routines. Add Sleep Slimmer Complex to your daily regimen along with a healthy diet and watch the pounds fall off.

If you’re looking for a natural, safe solution to help you achieve your weight loss goals, then you need to visit the official Sleep Slimmer website and order your bottles today!

