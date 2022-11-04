Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Honourable Governor Of Andhra Pradesh Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan Inaugurated ISRO & DAE Exhibition In SRM University-AP

Around 1000 students from different schools across the state participated in the first day of Science and Technology Exhibition. The exhibition   aims to be an engaging and invigorating platform for students from various regions.

Honourable Governor inaugurating the Department of Atomic energy Exhibition

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 11:08 am

“The societal expectations from science and technology are increasing. Thus, the scientific community has the responsibility to rise to the expectations” said Hon’ble governor of Andhra Pradesh  to the intellectual gathering.

Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated the  Science and Technology Exhibition, by ISRO and DAE, at SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh, on November 03, 2022.  The exhibition, organised as a prelude to 88th Annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences, will be open till November 06 on the campus.