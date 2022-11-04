Honourable Governor Of Andhra Pradesh Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan Inaugurated ISRO & DAE Exhibition In SRM University-AP

“The societal expectations from science and technology are increasing. Thus, the scientific community has the responsibility to rise to the expectations” said Hon’ble governor of Andhra Pradesh to the intellectual gathering.

Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated the Science and Technology Exhibition, by ISRO and DAE, at SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh, on November 03, 2022. The exhibition, organised as a prelude to 88th Annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences, will be open till November 06 on the campus.