Homegrown Start-Up Alt Co. Focused On Creating Great Tasting & Affordable Plant-Based Alternatives

Alt Co. is an Indian Homegrown F&B brand focused on creating great tasting affordable plant-based alternatives. The company obsess over quality and it is one of our core pillars behind introducing the brand for Indian consumers.

Rithwik Ramesh, Co-founder, Alt Co -

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 5:30 pm

In conversation with Rithwik Ramesh, Co-founder, Alt Co.

Tell us about the brand Alternative Company?

We are an Indian Homegrown F&B brand focused on creating great tasting affordable plant-based alternatives. We obsess over quality and it is one of our core pillars behind introducing the brand for Indian consumers. Alt Co., a sustainable plant-based alternative brand, is all set to launch a range of new products in the coming year and is excited to bring to life an entire range of great-tasting healthy alternatives for Indian consumers. The oat milk will be available across all online and offline mediums. Prepared under high levels of hygiene without any compromises with the quality, this plant-based oat milk will aid in resolving the meal interruptions due to Covid and smoothening the creases on the diet front for people who aspire to eat healthy without causing any deliberate harm to the environment or animals.

What is the brand vision?

With an all-new category of oat milk and affordable pricing starting from the minimal cost of INR 299 for a 1 Ltr pack, the brand is enabling the foodies to savor healthy delights anytime at home. Alt Co. is also planning to launch new plant-based products in 2022 as well. We would like to be India's go-to plant-based alternative brand and have positioned ourselves as a premium brand only because of the quality that we bring to the market and the extensive R&D gone into creating it.

What are your views about the growing trend around plant-based alternatives in India?

Plant-based alternatives have definitely grown in the last two years in India. We see this trend taking over the majority of the consumers who are health conscious & lactose intolerant or even regular people looking to make the switch to a healthier lifestyle.  

Do you think pandemic has played a role in the growing consciousness about plant-based alternatives amongst millennials?

The pandemic has definitely been a catalyst in creating awareness around this category and has seen a lot of people resonate with this new lifestyle which is lighter, tastier & also good for the body. The future of F&B is definitely plant-based alternatives but it will take
sometimes in India before we see this trend turn into a regular lifestyle choice across all age groups.

How has the progress been for the brand since the brand launch? What are the expansion plans of the brand?

 We have seen a bunch of cafes and coffee chains support us through this launch phase where educating consumers about the product was key. truly grateful to all these brands for the support and confidence they have shown in our brand. we are currently available across most metro cities and plan to expand into more cities in the coming months and also expand our product portfolio this year.
 

