HMD- Celebrating 65 Years Of Unwavering Trust 

The medical industry is constantly evolving and improving. To keep up with the latest advances in technology and provide the best possible care for patients, hospitals must have high-quality medical devices. This medical device includes everything from syringes, blood collection needles, I.V Cannulas, to alcohol swabs. HMD is a pioneer in medical devices manufacturing. The healthcare giant aims to provide affordable and top-quality products that ensure the safety of healthcare workers and patients. A pioneer in the healthcare industry, HMD has gained the unwavering trust of people worldwide. Here’s a glimpse of how HMD started and the milestones achieved in the last 65 years.

How it All Started

HMD was founded on August 2, 1957 and formally made operational in January 1959. HMD was formulated to meet the rising demands of the Medical Industry across the World. The aim was to to serve the medical industry with low-cost, high-quality medical devices adhering to our founder's vision - Late Mr Narindra Nath Ji.

The purpose of these devices was to take a leading role in the worldwide healthcare world by combining research, technology, and human effort. This was done for the greater benefit of humanity and to promote safety of patients.

The aim was to market and manufacture International-grade products and provide them for the goodwill of doctors and patients. This was aimed at affordable prices at superior quality which no other regional provider would offer.

How HMD Ensures to Deliver High-Quality Products

HMD is a market leader in the healthcare industry. Its facilities are well-equipped to handle the most complex procedures, and its staff is highly skilled and experienced. Its production technology is entirely automated using high-tech vision systems .

The quality assurance procedure begins with regular surveillance of raw items and their suppliers, thorough in-process control of all manufactured parts and sub-assemblies to the conclusive inspection and testing of the finished components. Besides this, 6 Sigma is executed throughout the company to ensure quality, consistency, and fewer chances of defectives reaching the customer.

Milestones Achieved Over the Years

HMD has been introducing innovative products in the market that ensure the safety and well-being of patients and healthcare workers for decades. Being one of the renowned names in the healthcare sector, HMD is trusted not only by government entities but also by the United Nations. The healthcare giant has not only provided medical supplies worldwide over the years but has also played an important role in the recent pandemic. HMD’s Kojak Auto-disable syringes have been extensively used in the vaccination drives conducted worldwide to combat the deadly pandemic. The brand set the record of shipping more than 100 million Kojak Auto-disable syringes to COVAX facility. In addition, they also successfully manufactured 3.75 Lakh Syringes per hour to support the vaccination drive. Covers various countries around the world. It also boosts of portfolio of products including I.V cannulas, Pen Needle and the newly introduced Safety Needle among others

About HMD's State of the Art Infrastructure

HMD has numerous fully-integrated factories spread over 4 locations in Faridabad, Haryana, India. These factories are conceived to produce a complete range of HMD products. This ensures minimal variable changeovers and fast deliveries. Interesting as it is, the net installed capability of the plant has been set up with a total investment of over $80mn and set for a production capability of more than 4.5bn units every year of disposables.

HMD also ensures that they cause minimum harm to the environment. Considering the initiatives taken to protect the environment, HMD has been awarded Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) in 2021 for one of its manufacturing facilities in Faridabad

The Bottom Line

Healthcare facilities need to invest in high-quality medical equipment to help save lives. In the last 65 years, HMD has done it’s best to manufacture innovative products that ensure the safety of healthcare workers and patients. The constant endeavour to provide high-quality products at affordable prices has helped HMD to earn the trust of people worldwide and to gain presence in 100 + countries. With HMD's state-of-the-art medical equipment, healthcare workers can be assured of using high-quality equipment.

