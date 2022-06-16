Himayat Ali Mirza: The Man Who Believes Helping Others Is The Most Humanitarian Act

Himayat Ali Mirza belongs to one of India’s most prestigious royal families and has taken a stand for helping the people who require medical aid & assistance. Himayat is a Socialist & a businessman by profession, interested in high-end luxury real estate, and owns several other businesses. He always finds a way to help others and continuous works for societal betterment.

His recent efforts have proved salutary for society. The Covid-19 pandemic suffused society with misery, leaving millions unemployed and homeless. The impact of Covid was so adverse that people could not afford their essentials. Seeing people suffer during the pandemic and desirous to help them, his concern for alleviating their distress and promoting their general well-being led to the HM Foundation (HMF), which he recently launched in February 2022. It is a charitable organization that helps people who need medical help and authentic backing.

A crucial motive for bringing this foundation online is to reach more needy individuals. Himayat Ali Mirza is determined to help people with his money out of consciousness and generosity. He considers himself to be fortunate to be capable of giving to others. Not one in quest of fame and popularity, Mirza prefers to work quietly with the spotlight not on him but on the people he strives to help. He is always an enthusiast in assisting people personally and through other organizations. Himayat has pledged not to accept any help or donations for his organization HM Foundation (HMF).

Himayat firmly believes that charity is the most generous act one can do. And therefore, he is always actively helping others out of his generosity. Himayat has joined hands with several charities & organizations and also helps people privately.

Himayat has additionally stood firm for honorable aims like contamination, water issues, saving water bodies, climatic changes, and pollution; he is in correspondence with the government authority to lay out additional hospitals for poor people.