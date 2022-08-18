Himalayan Master And Yogi Anand Mehrotra's Award-winning Documentaries Are An Eye-Opener For Everyone

Life is all about enjoying the black and white. In simple words, everyone has good and bad times in life. The way you tackle life's adversities is what matters the most. After all, we all have one life that should be enjoyed to the fullest. You cannot escape death, so why not enjoy the very essence of life? With this harsh truth, we all have the right to live life with freedom.

Inspiring everyone with true events about self-discovery and freedom, Anand Mehrotra's documentaries 'The Highest Pass' and 'Road To Dharma' are what you need to watch to lift your spirits. With the power-packed message that the documentaries have to offer, they can make a real difference in people's lives. That's what Anand Mehrotra has been doing over the years.

Mr. Mehrotra is a Master Yogi, teacher, Vedic astrologer, and the pioneer behind Sattva Yoga Academy and Sattva Retreat in Rishikesh, India. From an early age, he was exposed to the teachings of the Himalayan Yog-Vedantic tradition which became a part of his spiritual life. Anand Mehrotra has much to be proud of, with many achievements and instances that have changed people's lives, some of which we can see in his documentaries. 'The Highest Pass', which had its premiere theatrical release in Los Angeles at Laemmle Theatres, promises to take you on an epic spiritual quest.

Released in 2012, the award-winning film directed by Jon Fitzgerald throws light on the journey of seven seekers who follow a guru with a Vedic death prophecy on a motorcycle trip to the highest pass of the Indian Himalayas. Besides Anand Mehrotra, the film features Adam Schomer. In the profound words of Mehrotra, "The highest road in the world is within us, this whole journey is to know that." The film beautifully shows how seven motorcycle riders come together to join the expedition.

In a nutshell, 'The Highest Pass' conveys a message about how you can conquer fears and failures in life. The documentary film had earlier won the Spotlight Award at Topanga and has also received the Audience Award at San Diego Film Festival and the Jury Prize for Best Documentary at the Naples International Film Festival.

Anand Mehrotra's 2020 docu-series 'The Road To Dharma', has ten episodes giving insight into the search for freedom. The stunningly adventurous series on motorcycles show a group of people facing their fears on the Himalayan roads amidst the monsoon rains, killer traffic, cliffs and high-altitude hiking. In addition, the ten-episode series gives you a glimpse of the four sacred peaks in India, thereby showcasing the meaning of personal freedom.

Moreover, 'The Road To Dharma' has an immersive online course for all those wanting to live a life of freedom. With two different revolutionary contents, the Himalayan Master Anand Mehrotra perfectly explains the true meaning of life and how one should live it without any fears.

Available on Amazon, ITunes, Vimeo, Uplift, Gaia

https://www.roadtodharma.com

http://thehighestpass.com