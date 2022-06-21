High School Moms successfully concludes the two-day educators’ conference on the future of education

High School Moms, Asia’s leading parent community which empowers parents to guide their children in choosing a rewarding and fulfilling career successfully concluded its Educator Rendezvous on 12th of June 2022 at the Westin in Goa.

This two-day event which started on the 10th of June, brought together over 60 top educators, head of schools and counselors under one roof to discuss the future of education. Dr Barry Carig, President Huron University Canada addressed the conference as the Keynote speaker.

Abhishek Gupta, Founder and CEO of High School Moms and INACE said, “I am overwhelmed at the success of the event. The program was intended to share educators’ journey, life lessons, guidance program, networking, myth busting etc., and I am glad more than 60 top educators, head of schools and counselors participated and contributed to the grand success.”

Guests such as Madhav Deo Saraswat, Principal, Hyderabad Public School, Aditi Misra, Director Principl, Dps Gurgaon, Sunita nagpal, Principal, KR Mangalam World School, Gurgaon, Sandip Chhabra, Principal, Indus International School, Pune, Surinder P Sachdev, Principl, DPS sushant Lok, Sameer Arora, Vice Principal, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon, Hema Chennupaty, Principal, Oakridge International School, Hyderabad, Priya Anand, Principal, Mount Litera Sxhool Mumbai and over 50 counselors from leading schools marked their presence in the two-day event.

The summit organized and hosted by High School Moms discussed pertinent issues which would help in strengthening the education system in India and worldwide such as session on how to build a structured counseing program in schools by Bhakti Shah of Krea University, sessions on mental wellbeing of educators by Sameer Arora. The event also had some thought-provoking sessions and discussions and created a platform for future discussions in critical areas related to student overall development.

Distinguished educators from different countries joined the conference. The program focused on networking within the educator’s community with educators arriving from countries like Canada & Australia.

The two-day conference acted as a platform to bridge the gap in knowledge dissemination enhancing the true essence of learning and united diverse educators from all over the world, in parallel sessions while offering many networking and publishing opportunities



