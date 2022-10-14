High Expectations For Metacryp, As Avalanche And Helium's Market Performances Stay Unpredictable

Avalanche (AVAX) and Helium (HNT) are two successful cryptocurrencies on a knife edge due to the current crypto bear market. As the cryptocurrency price plunge continues to bite, both altcoins’ market performances continue to fluctuate, making many crypto enthusiasts shift focus to new cryptocurrencies, such as MetaCryp (MTCR).

https://metacryptoken.io/

MetaCryp (MTCR) promises several profitable offerings, raising enthusiasts' expectations. We will discuss whether the altcoin has what it takes to be as successful as leaders Avalanche (AVAX) and Helium (HNT) in the future.

MetaCryp: A Worthy Addition to the Cryptocurrency Market

MetaCryp (MTCR) is a new cryptocurrency in Stage 2 of its presale. A BEP-20 token, MetaCryp's (MTCR) core goal is to bring a revolution to blockchain gaming with a host of gaming finance (GameFi) features.

MetaCryp (MTCR) is currently creating a buzz in the crypto space. The new cryptocurrency is already garnering a lot of attention from new users hoping they can profit from their holdings.

MetaCryp (MTCR) is one crypto and blockchain gaming platform to watch out for. MetaCryp (MTCR) will open up the way for crypto enthusiasts to benefit from the booming non-fungible token (NFT) and Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming sectors.

https://metacryptoken.io/

Also, MetaCryp (MTCR) presents crypto traders with the opportunity to purchase the potential next big cryptocurrency at its lowest price for a chance to sell for high gains when the price skyrockets.

With these factors, it should not be surprising that buying into MetaCryp (MTCR) comes with high expectations, especially during the bear market. You can rush now to buy to receive up to a 70% corresponding bonus for a $3000-worth purchase.

You can also receive a 7% purchase bonus when you buy in Stage 2 of its presale or 4% in Stage 3.

Avalanche is Providing Scaling Solutions for Everyone

AVAX is native to Avalanche, a decentralized layer-1 blockchain for decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchain networks. Avalanche's (AVAX) network supports a division of computing tasks, allowing it to achieve higher throughput and speed without compromising decentralization and scalability.

Avalanche's (AVAX) network is arguably the fastest smart contract platform by time-to-finality and has several innovative features, making Avalanche (AVAX) one cryptocurrency to buy now.

Despite Avalanche's (AVAX) cryptocurrency market success, the altcoin leader needs help to retain its position on the crypto charts. The impact of the bear market continues to hit Avalanche (AVAX), causing its price to fall by over 80% from an all-time high (ATH) of $146.22 recorded in November 2021.

Crypto analysts remain divided on the future of Avalanche (AVAX). While some say the altcoin may not sustain the massive bear market, others believe Avalanche (AVAX) will return to bullish ways to rise above the $40 mark by 2025. Others think it will rise above $1500 by 2030 if market conditions remain favorable.

Helium is Powering a Wireless Revolution

Helium (HNT) is another powerful cryptocurrency to buy now. HNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Helium blockchain, which enables low-powered wireless devices to communicate with each other and send data.

Helium (HNT), having reached an ATH of $52.7 in November 2021, per CoinMarketCap, swiftly declined to over 90%. This decline is key to Helium's (HNT) market cap falling from an ATH of $5.38 billion to below the $600 million mark at the time of writing. Due to the current bear market, Helium's (HNT) market performance remains unpredictable.

However, crypto analysts predict Helium (HNT) will witness a price surge to rise to a $42.47 average in 2023 if market conditions turn and remain favorable. Nevertheless, others say the altcoin's price may drop further if the cryptocurrency price plunges.

Final Thoughts

MetaCryp (MTCR) has what it takes to become the next big cryptocurrency. According to experts, the new cryptocurrency is undoubtedly a cryptocurrency to buy now as Avalanche (AVAX) and Helium (HNT) continue to struggle with cryptocurrency market performance.

To learn more about MetaCryp (MTCR), visit the links below:

Presale: http://presale.metacryptoken.io/

Website: http://metacryptoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/MetaCrypOfficial