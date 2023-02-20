Herpes Treatment: 5 Best Over The Counter Herpes Medications (Oral Herpes Treatment)

Suffering from a herpes outbreak is no fun. The itchy, painful blisters can make everyday life unbearable, and it's hard to concentrate with the constant pain. But there's hope! Over-the-counter medications for herpes outbreaks have come a long way in recent years, giving those affected with oral Herpes an opportunity for relief and comfort. In this blog post, we will explore five of the best over-the-counter medications for treating oral Herpes. We'll discuss the benefits and drawbacks of each medication as well as the potential side effects of using them. So, read on to learn more about how you can treat your oral Herpes effectively and safely!

What is Herpes?

Herpes can occur in genital areas or it can be oral. Oral Herpes, also called cold sores or fever blisters, are usually caused by HSV-1. This virus can be spread through kissing or sharing cups and utensils with someone who has the virus. It can also be spread through contact with saliva, such as from blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Genital Herpes is usually caused by HSV-2. It can be spread to a baby during childbirth if the mother has the virus.

There is no cure for either type of herpes virus. But there are treatments that can help ease the symptoms and shorten the duration of outbreaks. These treatments can be used to manage both oral and genital herpes infections.

5 Best Over The Counter Supplements include:

Herpesyl Blisterol

Herpa Greens Forti Prime Tonic Greens

1. Herpesyl ~ Top Herpes Medication

While there is no cure for Herpes, there are a variety of treatment options available to manage the symptoms and prevent outbreaks. One such treatment is the use of a dietary supplement called Herpesyl.

Herpesyl is a natural supplement designed to target the herpes virus and prevent outbreaks. It contains a blend of 26 ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, that work together to support the immune system and reduce the frequency and severity of herpes outbreaks.

One of the key ingredients in Herpesyl is quercetin, a flavonoid with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Quercetin has been shown to inhibit the replication of the herpes virus, making it an effective tool in managing herpes outbreaks. Other ingredients in Herpesyl, such as garlic, turmeric, and green tea extract, also have antiviral and immune-boosting properties.

One of the main benefits of Herpesyl is its ability to reduce the frequency and severity of herpes outbreaks. By targeting the herpes virus and boosting the immune system, Herpesyl can help prevent the virus from replicating and causing painful blisters and sores. This can greatly improve the quality of life for those living with Herpes.

Another benefit of Herpesyl is its all-natural formula. Unlike prescription medications, Herpesyl is made from natural ingredients and does not contain any harsh chemicals or synthetic substances. This makes it a safer and gentler alternative to traditional herpes medications.

While Herpesyl is generally considered safe, some people may experience side effects. These can include digestive issues, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, as well as allergic reactions to some of the ingredients. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional before taking Herpesyl, especially if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or are taking other medications.

Results from Herpesyl can vary from person to person, but many users report seeing an improvement in their symptoms within a few weeks of starting the supplement.

2. Blisterol ~ Best Treatment for Oral herpes

Blisterol

Blisterol was developed as a nutritional supplement to help the body combat the herpes virus. The risk of developing cold sores or other forms of oral Herpes will decrease with each dose as a result. Natural alternative to conventional pharmaceuticals: Blisterol.

Blisterol's mission is to find a way to create a remedy whose effects continue for a very long period, which was the primary concern. The user should have an idea of the approach that will be used to reach their objectives before perusing the list of ingredients.

Oral herpes sufferers may use Blisterol to combat the virus that produces cold sores and other symptoms. Bacteroides fragilis bacteria, which are often found in the stomach, have been definitively linked as the principal instigators of PSA production. The developer of PSA holds the view that its synthesis may aid in halting herpes-related stimulation by reducing inflammation. When there is either too much or too few of these bacteria in the stomach, a disease known as "dysbiosis" develops, and the vast majority of those affected are blissfully unaware they have it. Lack of enough PSA production prevents the body from functioning properly.

Herpes symptoms, which might appear on their own, may be influenced by the imbalance. It was Ben's hope that Blisterol's combination of antiviral properties and ability to replenish depleted nutrients would lessen the likelihood that his patients would have a recurrence of cold sores. Throughout the years, Ben's goal never wavered.

Herpes medication used for conventional reasons is a common source of unwanted consequences. For example, the antiviral drug acyclovir may disrupt the balance of beneficial microorganisms in the stomach and harm the kidneys.

Blisterol's most typical "side results" include enhanced restfulness at night, increased vitality during the day, and a sense of well-being.

3. HerpaGreens ~ Best Natural Ingredients Supplement

HerpaGreens is a dietary supplement marketed as a natural remedy for Herpes. It contains a blend of plant-based ingredients, including fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The manufacturers claim that the supplement can help to reduce the frequency and severity of herpes outbreaks, boost the immune system, and improve overall health and well-being.

HerpaGreens works by harnessing the power of natural ingredients to support the immune system and fight the herpes virus. The supplement contains a range of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are believed to help the body fight off infections and reduce inflammation. It also contains specific plant-based compounds that have been shown to have antiviral properties, such as quercetin and resveratrol.

While there is limited scientific research on the specific benefits of HerpaGreens, some of the potential benefits of the supplement include:

Reduced frequency and severity of herpes outbreaks: The plant-based compounds in HerpaGreens may help to reduce the frequency and severity of herpes outbreaks. Improved immune function: The antioxidants and other nutrients in HerpaGreens may help to boost the immune system, which can help the body fight off infections.

Reduced inflammation: Some of the ingredients in HerpaGreens have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce inflammation in the body. Improved overall health: HerpaGreens contains a range of nutrients and antioxidants that can help to support overall health and well-being.

HerpaGreens is generally considered safe for most people to use. However, like any supplement, it may cause side effects in some individuals. Common side effects may include digestive upset, such as nausea or diarrhea, and allergic reactions to certain ingredients.

It is important to talk to your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, particularly if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have a medical condition or are taking any medications.

How soon are results visible with HerpaGreens?

The speed at which results are visible with HerpaGreens may vary depending on the individual. Some people may notice a reduction in the frequency and severity of herpes outbreaks within a few weeks of starting the supplement, while others may take longer to see results.

4. Forti Prime

Forti Prime is a dietary supplement that has gained popularity as a natural remedy for Herpes. The supplement is formulated using a combination of natural ingredients, including herbal extracts, minerals, and vitamins. It is marketed as a way to manage the symptoms of Herpes, improve overall health, and support the immune system.

The supplement works by utilizing a blend of natural ingredients to help manage the symptoms of Herpes. Forti Prime contains vitamins and minerals that are essential for immune system function, such as vitamin C and zinc. It also contains herbal extracts, including echinacea and turmeric, which have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to support immune function and reduce inflammation. These ingredients work together to support the immune system and reduce inflammation, which may help manage herpes symptoms.

Forti Prime offers potential benefits, including a reduction in the frequency and severity of herpes outbreaks, improved immune function, reduced inflammation, and overall health and well-being. However, it is important to note that the efficacy and safety of the supplement have not been fully researched, and individual results may vary.

While Forti Prime is generally considered safe for most people to use, it may cause side effects in some individuals. These side effects may include digestive upset and allergic reactions. It is crucial to speak to a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, particularly if you are pregnant, have a medical condition, or are taking any medications.

In conclusion, Forti Prime may offer some potential benefits for individuals looking for a natural way to manage herpes symptoms.

5. Tonic Greens

TonicGreens is a nutritional supplement that has a proprietary combination of all-natural components for its antioxidant effects. The dietary supplement is a powder that may be purchased. It has been formulated with 57 components, pre and probiotics, and important vitamins, and it all revolves around four major elements. The solution eliminates the herpes virus at its source, stops the illness from spreading, and improves the body's defenses from the inside and out.

The TonicGreens supplement initiates a defense mechanism against HSV-1 and HSV-2. Natural development and spread of the virus are slowed by the supplement, so it can't infect the face, genitalia, or anywhere else. By boosting the body's immune system naturally, TonicGreens eliminates any traces of hidden cancer cells. The product detects the virus, flushes it out of the DNA system, and kills it to prevent its replication and spread. It helps strengthen the immune system by supplying the body with vital nutrients.

The following are some of the benefits of tonic greens:

Pain from blisters and sores produced by the herpes virus is alleviated, and the supplement's effects may be seen in as little as two days.

Some of the ingredients in the product have been shown to aid in weight reduction, making it easier for consumers to shed more pounds as they use it.

Reduced risk of recurring infections.

Because it is effective against both types 1 and 2 of the Herpes simplex virus, this medicine may be used to treat and perhaps cure any kind of the Herpes simplex virus.

In addition to being effective in curing an illness caused by the herpes virus, this treatment also has the additional benefit of bolstering the immune system. Studies conducted in clinical settings have shown that this remedy is capable of removing herpes symptoms for good in the great majority of people. TonicGreens has anti-inflammatory properties, which aid in the reduction of inflammation and pain felt throughout the body.

An outbreak of the Herpes simplex virus may lead to a variety of mental health complications, including stress, despair, and anxiety. With the assistance of our solution, customers are able to extricate themselves from these precarious circumstances.

How can Herpes be treated?

There is no cure for Herpes. However, there are some treatments that can help manage the symptoms.

Medications can help to reduce the duration and severity of outbreaks. They can also be used to prevent recurrent outbreaks.

What is oral Herpes?

Herpes simplex is the virus that causes oral Herpes, which is an infection of the mouth and lips caused by the virus (HSV). It is possible for it to develop ulcers on the lips or in the mouth's surrounding area. Oral Herpes is caused by HSV-1 the vast majority of the time, although HSV-2 is also capable of causing it. The Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) is often spread by oral contact such as sharing drinking vessels and eating utensils. This may take place even if there are no open wounds to be seen. During delivery, the Herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) virus may be transferred from mother to kid.

Most people with oral Herpes have no symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they can include the following:

• Cold sores on the mouth or lips

• Sore throat

• Fever

• Swollen lymph nodes in the neck or jaw

What are the initial and recurring symptoms of oral Herpes?

HSV stands for Herpes simplex virus. Below are the types of HSV known:

HSV type -1

HSV type - 2

Both viruses can cause oral and genital infections. HSV-1 is the most common form of the virus and is typically spread through contact with saliva, such as kissing or sharing cups or utensils. It can also be spread through contact with infected skin, such as by sharing towels.

HSV-2 is less common but more serious. The initial symptoms of both HSV-1 and HSV-2 are similar: fever, body aches, headache, and swollen lymph nodes. These may be followed by painful sores or blisters around the mouth or genitals. The blisters break open and turn into ulcers (sores), which can take two to four weeks to heal. Some people experience only very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Is it possible to treat Herpes so that the symptoms never recur?

Yes, it is possible to treat Herpes so that the symptoms never recur. There are many over the counter herpes medications that can be used to treat oral Herpes and genital Herpes. These medications can be taken orally or applied topically to the affected area.

Over the counter medications work by preventing the virus from replicating inside the body. This prevents new sores from forming and existing sores from healing.

While there is no cure for Herpes, these medications can help to prevent outbreaks and keep the symptoms under control. It is important to take these medications as directed by your doctor in order to get the best results.

Conclusion on the Herpes Treatment

Some individuals with Herpes never show any symptoms, while others develop blisters or sores in the genital areas or mouth.

Herpes is contagious and easily spreads via intimate contact with wet regions of the skin. Personal cleanliness and safe health practices, such as frequent hand washing, may help limit the transmission of Herpes during an outbreak.

Using over the counter supplements and medications also helps. However, it is important to note that they are not a quick fix or a cure for Herpes. They should be used as part of a comprehensive treatment plan that includes regular medical check-ups and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

In conclusion, these OTC supplements are natural and can effectively manage the symptoms of Herpes. By targeting the herpes virus and supporting the immune system, these natural supplements can help reduce the frequency and severity of outbreaks and improve the quality of life for those living with Herpes.

