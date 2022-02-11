Hero Campus Challenge Season 7: FMS Delhi and JU Kolkata Emerge As Winners 

Hero Campus Challenge, a case study competition, is designed to make future leaders navigate real-life scenarios so that they can get a feel of the ground reality and make real-time decisions.

After witnessing the continued success of 6 seasons, Hero Campus Challenge Season 7 was launched on October 6, 2021. With 53,946 (a raise of more than 50% as compared to last year with 35,633 registrations) and 4,74,014 website impressions, Hero Campus Challenge Season 7 left an indelible mark on the engineering and MBA students with its multiple fascinating and challenging case studies.

Four-pronged framework to challenge the best minds

With an aim to understand diverse perspectives and approaches toward scenario building/problem-solving from some of the brilliant minds of the country Hero Campus Challenge Season 7 was divided into a number of rounds:

Round 1: Quiz - Online Assessment (9566 teams)

Round 2: Idea Elevator Pitch Submission (488 teams)

Round 3: Virtual Presentation (54 teams)

Round 4: Grand Finale (10 teams)

The competition unfurled with an online treasure hunt to trigger engagement which was followed by the Round 1 of Quiz assessment. In this round, all the registered individuals attempted the 36-minute quiz with 24 questions.

54 teams got a chance to present their solutions to the Senior Leadership team. In the final round, the top 10 teams competed for the Winner's Title at the Grand Finale of Hero Campus Challenge Season 7.

Meet the esteemed judges and the global finalists

The judge's table was shared by eminent senior leadership from Hero MotoCorp Limited. They drew on their expertise to reasonably assess the team’s efforts in the various components of the competition.

For the E-School track, the panel consisted of Avinash Joshi, Head, Project Engineering; Susheel Sinha, Head of Program Management Office (PMO); Dr. Anirban Chakraborti, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, BML Munjal University; and Dr. Vijay Desai, Professor, and Dean, NIT Surathkal.

The B-School finalists were judged by the esteemed panel consisting of Ravi Avalur, Head, Premium Segment; Apurva Gupta, head, Transformation; Prof. Davinder Singh, CEO incubation & Associate Professor, School of Management, BML Munjal University; and Dr. Harsh V Verma, Professor (Marketing), FMS University of Delhi.

The teams that bagged the title of global finalists after presenting their feasible and actionable solutions for four problem statements are Team Bike-O-Venters from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai; Team Differential from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur; Team EquipoUAO1 from Universidad Autonoma de Occidente, Cali, Colombia; Team Excelsior from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore; Team Full Throttle from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad; Team NOR-P from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras; Team Snap-Action from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee; Team Outliers from Jadavpur University (JU), Kolkata; Team The Heroes from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode; and Team Trifecta from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, New Delhi.

And the best of the best are…

All 10 teams stepped into the Grand Finale with the roaring determination to win the converted title of the winner. From the B-School track, Team Trifecta from FMS Delhi comprising Sourav Manni, Abhishek Tyagi, and Aditi Aggarwal bagged the trophy of the Winner. The position of runner up was grabbed by Team EquipoUAO1 from Universidad Autonoma de Occidente, Cali, Colombia, comprising Daniela Salas, Alberio Alejandro, and Alejandra Farnandez.

From the E-School track, Team Outliers from JU Kolkata consisting of Sagnik, Srinjoy, and Hritajit shined bright as the winners of Hero Campus Challenge Season 7. Whereas, Team NOR-P consisting of Anchit, Abhinav, and Saket from IIT Madras secured the position of runner-up.

Drawing the curtains, the Grand Finale of Hero Campus Challenge Season 7 came to a close with the felicitation of the winners and a vote of thanks. Also as declared earlier, the winners and runners-up from both the tracks were awarded prize money of INR 2,00,000 and INR 1,00,000 respectively along with PPIs.

A big congratulations to everyone associated with season 7 of Hero Campus Challenge!

