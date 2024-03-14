Those who want to watch Love Lies Bleeding at home will be able to do so earlier than when it comes to Max through its digital release. A24 will make the movie available on all major PVOD services at a later date, giving people the option to buy or rent Love Lies Bleeding. A24 made Priscilla available on digital after only a month, but The Iron Claw took six weeks. Unless Love Lies Bleeding proves to be a surprise box office success, a month gap between theatrical and digital releases for an April PVOD launch would make sense.