A24’s Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Love Lies Bleeding streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Kristen Stewart's Movie at home. Is Love Lies Bleeding available to stream? Is watching Love Lies Bleeding on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Kristen Stewart has fans who love her for her time in the Twilight franchise, for her critically acclaimed performances in indie movies like Spencer or both. Her latest movie, Love Lies Bleeding, falls into more of the indie sector, though it could have widespread appeal, especially with the backing of A24.
It’s an ‘80s love story unlike anything you’ve seen before. Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian are roped into some dangerously steamy romance in Love Lies Bleeding. Gym owner Lou (Stewart) feels hopeless after severing ties with her crime lord father (Harris). When an ambitious bodybuilder from Oklahoma (O’Brian) wheels into town, Lou feels something spark for the first time in a long while. But with the looming shadow of Lou’s father hovering around her and the entire town, it doesn’t take long for her new lover to find herself working for Lou’s father and, eventually, entangled in the criminal underworld.
Directed by Rose Glass, Love Lies Bleeding follows reclusive gym owner Lou (Stewart) as she falls madly in love with an aspiring bodybuilder named Jackie (O’Brian). However, things take a dark turn when they become involved in Lou’s crime family.
Kristen Stewart headlines a lesbian romantic thriller, and there are different options for where to watch Love Lies Bleeding. The actress has spent the last portion of his career separating herself from the Twilight movie franchise that helped make her a bigger star by making passion projects and independent films. This included getting her first Oscar nomination for Spencer and becoming an ambassador for more LGBTQ+ movies. Love Lies Bleeding is an example of Kristen Stewart making the latter happen by putting herself in the lead role, just like with Happiest Season.
Here’s everything we know about the Kristen Stewart movie Love Lies Bleeding including where to watch online from anywhere.
When Is the Release Date for 'Love Lies Bleeding'?
A24 gave Love Lies Bleeding an exclusive theatrical release, providing moviegoers with the chance to see the movie on the big screen first. The movie had a limited release on March 8, 2024, before expanding wide on March 15, 2024. This came nearly two months after Love Lies Bleeding's premiere at Sundance. Anyone planning on seeing the film in theaters will need to check out the list of Love Lies Bleeding showtimes at different theater chains to find the right time to go.
Is 'Love Lies Bleeding' in Theaters?
Absolutely! Love Lies Bleedingdebuts exclusively in theaters. Before this, the movie made its premiere in the US at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024. Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to chat with the team behind the movie during the festival. Love Lies Bleeding also had an international premiere in mid-February at the 74th Berline International Film Festival in the Berlinale Special Gala section, followed by a UK premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.
A24 has been on a roll with its theatrical releases, with recent films like the bone-chilling World War II story The Zone of Interest and the tragic wrestling family saga The Iron Claw hitting the silver screens. Moviegoers can look forward to upcoming releases from the production company this year, including the third installment of Ti West’s X trilogy, Maxine. Also in the 2024 slate is Problemista, originally scheduled for release in August 2023 but delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Where will 'Love Lies Bleeding' be streaming?
Sadly, you can’t watch “Love Lies Bleeding” now since it is being released exclusively in theaters. However, it will eventually debut on Max, which is the new first-run home for A24 streaming titles. Other recent A24 films that you can watch on Max include “Priscilla” and “Dicks: The Musical.” Other recent A24 films, like “The Iron Claw” and “Talk to Me,” are still only available via PVOD platforms.
When Will Love Lies Bleeding Release On Digital?
Those who want to watch Love Lies Bleeding at home will be able to do so earlier than when it comes to Max through its digital release. A24 will make the movie available on all major PVOD services at a later date, giving people the option to buy or rent Love Lies Bleeding. A24 made Priscilla available on digital after only a month, but The Iron Claw took six weeks. Unless Love Lies Bleeding proves to be a surprise box office success, a month gap between theatrical and digital releases for an April PVOD launch would make sense.
How to Watch Love Lies Bleeding?
Love Lies Bleeding lands in theaters on March 8. There’s no word yet on a streaming date, but given that this is an A24 picture, it will eventually make its way onto HBO Max. At the end of 2023, A24 and HBO inked a deal, promising the production company’s entire library, both current and upcoming, to HBO, Max, and Cinemax.
Current A24 titles available to stream include Priscilla, The Whale, and Dicks: The Musical. In addition to Love Lies Bleeding, Max account holders can expect to see such upcoming films as Alex Garland’s Civil War, Dream Scenario, and The Iron Claw on their queue later this year.
Speaking of The Iron Claw, when paired with Love Lies Bleeding, the two new films create a collection of A24 films that explore the business of body—be that the performance of professional wrestling, to the sacrifice of professional bodybuilding. The former film will make you sob, the latter will make you sweat. Either way, we’re sitting.
Where To Watch Love Lies Bleeding:
As of now, the only way to watch Love Lies Bleeding is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, March 14. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, Amazon and YouTube, or become available to stream on Paramount+.
Will Love Lies Bleeding Be on MAX?
Yes, Love Lies Bleeding will be on Max (previously known as HBO Max) as the result of a new multiyear deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and A24 that gives the company access to all of the indie studio’s theatrical releases.
While there is no official streaming release date for the film yet, Blue Beetle, a Warner Bros. movie, was released in theaters on Aug. 18 and didn’t make its way to Max until Nov. 17 — about three months after it debuted. If Love Lies Bleeding follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until early June 2024.
Is Love Lies Bleeding On HBO Max?
No, Love Lies Bleeding will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.
Is Love Lies Bleeding On Netflix?
No, Love Lies Bleeding will not be on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will go to Paramount+ after its theatrical run.
Is Love Lies Bleeding on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Love Lies Bleeding.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for dark fantasy movies on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’
How to Watch Love Lies Bleeding Free Online?
Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to Love Lies Bleeding (2024) free online. We will recommend 123Movies is the best Solarmovie alternatives.
There are a few ways to watch Love Lies Bleeding online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Who is in the “Love Lies Bleeding” cast?
Besides Stewart, as a rough-and-tumble small-town gym employee, and O’Brian, as the musclebound drifter who steals her heart, the movie stars Dave Franco as Stewart’s dirtbag brother-in-law, Jena Malone as Stewart’s sister and Ed Harris as Stewart’s father, a villainous gun runner and insect enthusiast. Additionally, Anna Baryshnikov stars as Stewart’s ex, who also gets involved in some very shady dealings.
The movie takes place in a neon-tinged, alternate reality 1980s American Southwest that is dripping with sleaze and sex appeal, and the entire cast knows exactly what type of movie they’re in.
Disclaimer:
Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at adolphnews@gmail.com.