Here’s Why The Luna Price Could Still Hit $10 Along With These 3 Cryptos Currently Under $1

The concern about the crypto market over time has been price volatility. The market, influenced by several factors, can either suffer from a bearish trend or enjoy a spike in value.

Because of this unpredictability, investing in the market warrants careful and precise scrutiny from investors. Investing in the wrong token will yield multiple losses and frustration for investors. Over the last few months, the cryptocurrency market has suffered and is still suffering from a back-and-forth with an adamant bearish trend that has held the market to a chokehold of losses. The market is illustrated with popular, unpopular, stablecoins, and altcoins.

The division of these coins is factored by the time of their introduction into the crypto space and all sorts of factors that many investors are unaware of. Luna is gradually consolidating to a new all-time high after introducing a long-awaited upgrade, Terra (LUNA). Luna integrated fiat-fastened stablecoins like TerraUSD (UST) to establish a universal payment mode. Expectations around Luna have been growing, and there are predictions that because of the above-slightly-mentioned reason, the token could still hit $10, along with some other cryptos currently under $1.

The future is going to be exciting for cryptocurrency. With the growth and spike in the value of some of these cryptocurrencies, more cryptos will be capable of going head-to-head against Bitcoin with mindblowing market capitalization. To be realistic, the only crypto that has been close, and not so close, is Ethereum. Let us find out the other cryptos–D2T, TAMA, and IMPT–currently under $1, who could still hit $10 along with Luna.

D2T

The D2T token is projected to enjoy a significant future spike for diverse reasons. D2T is a thrilling token. One exciting feature of D2T is the social trading capabilities it offers to its holders to boost social trading. The social trading capabilities come as a recurrent prediction task, entrenched as a part of the contests available on the platform. Holders of D2T will be able to extract information from the prediction, and the competition winner will be announced along with a D2T prize given to the person. With D2T, investors can share methods and signals across the board.

D2T possesses a risk profiler. To save investors from losses, it guides and orders retail traders to integrate market schemes that have been proven successful. There is a comprehensive view of the underlying psychology at play in the market's movement, and D2T helps its users have this. D2T has on-chain analytics. This one-chain analytics allows traders to monitor whale movement and market maker trends across diverse blockchains. Including on-chain analytics for token and wallet operations can bolster D2T's market cap by up to 100x. D2T could still hit $10 in the nearest future, and investors should ensure they have a stake in this token.

IMPT

Another token projected to enjoy a remarkable spike in the future is IMPT. It is the greenest cryptocurrency out there. It is an eco-friendly token that is gradually enjoying more growth and is being purchased by investors at an exponential rate. The longing for a cryptocurrency whose use of energy won't pose a threat to the climate has persisted for a while with no apparent option. However, the introduction of IMPT seems like a lasting solution. IMPT depends on its own blockchain technology. IMPT is currently available on the market.

Because of the hype and profits it offers, its market cap is increasing at a high rate. It reduces carbon emissions to help stabilize the climate and assuages the concerns of institutions concerned about the energy used by cryptocurrencies to process transactions. IMPT is a project set out to preserve the climate conditions and keep the planet habitable. Holders of IMPT can choose to keep their IMPT tokens until they have enough to kickstart the project they seek to pursue. With IMPT, over a thousand retail businesses dedicate a particular sum of their sales to environmentally devoted projects. Its pursuit of environmental sustainability is one standout reason why it could hit $10 in the coming days.

Calvaria

Calvaria is one of those promising tokens out there. It is significantly noticeable because of its irresistible allure. It is a collectible card game characterized by its P2E model. Though unpopular, RIA is in its presale spell, and there are projections about its potential in the coming years, considering its approach to the cryptocurrency market. RIA is the perfect token to invest in going into the future. Calvaria presents a narrative that utterly obliterates the previous and common narratives. RIA token functions as the heart of the Calvaria ecosystem.

It anchors the flowing function of the card game. The usefulness of the RIA token covers the sustenance of the Calvaria game's economic steadiness. It also covers the stability of investing. Players are rewarded by providing a secondary virtual asset known as eRIA (Earned RIA). It stands out like the recently floated cryptocurrencies because of what if offers. It offers a platform that users will find lastingly worthwhile without difficulties or complications. It has established industry-specialized game dynamics that seek to ease the mode of play for players. Its value is predicted to enjoy a staggering pump as the card game moves toward a full launch. It could still hit $10, along with the other cryptos mentioned above.

Conclusion

Though these tokens are in their initial stages in the market, their potential is as obvious as a sun's glimmer stroking a dark concave. As an investor, they should be on your list of tokens to watch out for. In the coming days, they could still hit $10 along with Luna owing to the innovative stance of their pursuit in the cryptocurrency space.