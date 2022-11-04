Here’s Why Rocketize, Cardano, And Hedera Are Among The Frontrunners In The Race To 100x Crypto Returns

Cryptocurrencies have been at the forefront of a financial inclusion wave that has enabled the average investor to gain more control over the investment mechanism and earn higher returns. Powered by blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies can also be credited for popularizing the concept of decentralized finance which promotes financial services with limited involvement of third-party firms. With no banks or brokerage firms to share their returns, users can look forward to higher yields on their investments and a higher degree of data privacy. If you are wondering how to go about choosing the right cryptocurrencies, an ideal strategy is to begin with research. Look up information about some of the leading names like Rocketize (JATO), Cardano (ADA), and Hedera (HBAR) and evaluate them. Once you are convinced with the comparison, then make an informed choice.

Rocketize – Multiple Earning Opportunities For Higher Wealth Generation

Rocketize is a meme coin that has been inspired by the concept of an atomic nation and aims to cash in on the rising interest in intergalactic events by leveraging the potential of blockchain technology. The pen-source platform has been built on the Binance Smart Chain and is compatible with other blockchain networks too.

Its native token JATO is the key cryptocurrency of the network and is available on presale for those interested in purchasing it. The token can be used for multiple transactional purposes that include staking, earning rewards, liquidity management, and securing voting rights, among other purposes.

What's more, is that users will be eligible for exciting rewards every time they buy the JATO Token on presale. These rewards will depend on factors like the cryptocurrencies used in the transaction, the stage of the presale if the buyer has any referrals, and the timing of the transaction. For instance, if you want to purchase the JATO Token with SOL tokens, you will automatically be eligible for 10% bonus tokens. Now, if the buyer has referred someone to the platform, for every $100 spent on buying the JATO Token, each of them will get $40 tokens as a reward. The total supply of the token has been fixed at 1 trillion and these tokens are burned regularly to ensure that their price remains stable.

The platform uses the decentralized autonomous organizations model for its governance structure whereby each user gets to present their views on operational matters. The platform also provides exclusive voting rights to token holders. Every time a community member pitches a proposal, token holders can present their views via these voting rights. Plus, the platform aims to organize regular mining events for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform. Rocketize'sROCKMint enables users to mint and trade their NFT collectibles securely.

Cardano Is Now The Third-Largest NFT Protocol By Trading Volume

Cardano is a decentralized platform for building agile and secure dApps using the ouroboros blockchain network. Built on the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, the platform is based on peer-reviewed research and evidence-based methods that drive both security and sustainability for decentralized apps and systems. Its native token ADA can be used for various transactional use cases on the blockchain. Recently, Cardano became the third-largest NFT protocol in terms of trading volume. The network's trading volume crossed $191 million during a 30-day period that ended on September 30. It trails behind Ethereum and Solana.

Karate Combat To Launch Fighting League On Hedera

Hedera is an enterprise-grade public network for building decentralized systems and dApps. Leveraging the proof-of-stake consensus protocol, Hedera is powered by the hashgraph consensus and enables developers to build high-speed and secure applications. Its native token is HBAR which can be used for all sorts of transactional use cases. In a recent development, Karate Combat announced that it would launch its fight league on Hedera.

For any investor, choosing a favourite between Rocketize, Cardano, and Hedera can be a tough job. The combination of their niche functionality and high returns make them one of the best bets in the currency crypto markets. However, if you are eying long-term returns, many cryptocurrency analysts believe that Rocketize would be a better fit for that category. The reason behind their confidence in the meme coin is the multiple opportunities that investors get to earn passive income. Among the analysts who have reviewed it, many believe that it also has the potential to fetch 100x returns.

