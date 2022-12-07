Here’s Why IMPT, D2T TARO, And RIA Are The Must-have Investments Of 2023

You've probably realized by now that the cryptocurrency market has a lot of potential in 2022 and that it'll grow in years to come. But with so many cryptos out there, choosing the best crypto can be a hard nut to crack.

But don't worry. We've got you covered. In this article, we are going to look at some of the top cryptos like IMPT ,Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, Calvaria, and Tamadoge. Make sure to check what IMPT has to offer, as it’s one of the hottest presales about to make an IEO on Uniswap in a few days. Let’s see why these cryptos are the best investment options in 2023 and beyond.

>>>Buy IMPT Now<<<

IMPT

IMPT aims to revolutionize the carbon credit market by being environmentally friendly. To facilitate easy trade of carbon credits, the IMPT platform is based on the Polygon blockchain in order to structure them as NFTs.

It's basically like valuing the carbon emitted by fossil fuels, which contributes to global warming. Therefore, it can be traded between individuals, companies, and countries. Thus, a person who purchases carbon, or at least a token representing some amount of carbon, effectively owns it and can burn it.

IMPT's mission is to make the world more environmentally friendly by offering its members a marketplace to get carbon credits shopping from sustainable brands. As part of this effort, IMPT has partnered with over 10,000 popular brands, with these brands donating a portion of their sales in support of good causes. Therefore, when IMPT users purchase goods and services from these brands, they will receive $IMPT tokens.

IMPT is aimed at ESG-focused investors who are committed to putting their money to work in a way that protects the environment by supporting green initiatives, such as renewable energy generation and the reduction of deforestation. It is not necessary for making a profit to conflict with being socially responsible and improving the environment.

>>>Buy IMPT Now<<<

IMPT IEO Only Days Away

Due to the massive success of the IMPT presale, the platform has met its goals four weeks ahead of schedule. IMPT raised over $14 million so far, and is about to make it’s Innitial Exchange Offering or IEO on December 14th. IMPT tokens will appear on Uniswap’s DEX listing first, quickly followed by LBank and Changelly Pro.

The presale is still open, so invest today and secure your spot among token holders that will get the highest returns in the future.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a tool designed for trading and analyzing cryptocurrencies that just got launched. The team behind Learn2Trade has developed this platform to help you stay on top of the crypto market using a variety of powerful tools.

The biggest reason why Dash 2 Trade is a must-have investment to make in 2023 is that it offers a bunch of tools and features you won't find on other crypto analytics platforms, not even those from major exchanges. Here's the full list of tools for your reference.

Crypto trading signals that let you know when there's a trading opportunity and price analysis indicators that can be customized.

Social sentiment analysis to find the most popular tokens and on-chain analysis to find out what's happening in the crypto world.

Tool for backtesting trading strategies and custom scoring systems for crypto presales.

Integrated trading APIs, trading competitions with D2T coin prizes, and a trading chat room

Also, with Dash 2 Trade's intuitive dashboard, you can access all these amazing tools and features in one place. Dash 2 Trade’s ecosystem is powered by D2T, which is an ERC-20 token that's tax-free, so buying and selling D2T doesn't cost you anything.

Further, Dash 2 Trade will also offer trading competitions with trade-to-earn mechanics, which will be funded from 5% of all platform fees. So if you're a good trader, show your skills, and you'll get D2T tokens.

Dash 2 Trade offers three subscription tiers. In the free plan, you get a feel for how it works. For 400 D2T a month, you can get the starter plan which comes with features like backtesting and auto trading. And if you think you’re a pro trader, you can get the professional plan for 1000 D2T a month.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now<<<

RobotEra (TARO)

Robotera is a brand new metaverse crypto on the market where you can create your own metaverse planets from the ground up. Players get a robot avatar they can customize to fit their playing style. When you first begin playing the game, you will have the option of choosing between 7 camps to form alliances and cooperate with.

Metaverse gaming is all about owning stuff online. The focus of Robotera is nothing more than that, where not only do you own your land, but you also develop it as well. The more you mine and gather, the more upgrades and buildings you can unlock.

All transactions within the system and rewards for players are performed with the platform's native token, TARO. Due to its DAO approach, TARO can also be used for governance, since everyone can vote on matters that matter to the community. You can earn TARO by selling your NFTs and doing stuff in-game.

The RobotEra presale phase is now in full swing, with tokens selling out very quickly, so hurry up and grab your TARO tokens now.

>>>Buy Robotera Now<<<

Calvaria (RIA)

Next up, we have Calvaria (RIA), which is making waves in the crypto market with its unique game features. This play-to-earn game pits players against each other in a battle to build the strongest deck of NFT cards.

Since Calvaria cards are NFTs, you own them. Through the Calvaria marketplace, players can buy and sell NFT cards and build decks that fit a specific strategy and make money off of it.

Calvaria's in-game currency (RIA) is essential to success in the game's play-to-earn system. RIA is an ERC-20 token, which means that it can easily be transferred between ERC-20-compatible cryptocurrency wallets. Win battles in Calvaria to earn RIA tokens that you can use to buy in-game NFT cards.

Furthermore, you can use RIA tokens as a wager. As a result, you can't use your RIA to verify acts in the Calvaria game world. You get RIA tokens as thank you, which can be considered passive income. As of yet, Calvaria's stake pools and payouts haven't been made public.

RIA also acts as a sign of governance. When you stake some Calvaria, you get a vote in the Calvaria DAO, which affects the direction the cryptocurrency takes.

As compared to other P2E games, Calvaria has the biggest advantage of being free to join. Calvaria is open to everyone, and every player receives a free starting deck - RIA tokens and NFTs are not required to participate. Playing Calvaria doesn't require cryptocurrency wallets, so you can still play if you don't have one.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now<<<

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Last year, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu dominated the market for meme coins, but they both had one major flaw: they don't offer any utility features at all. But there is a new member of the doge family who has recently joined the pack, and that doge is Tamadoge.

This year has been a big year for Tamadoge, a battle royale blockchain gaming ecosystem that uses TAMA as its utility token. Tamadoge relies primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to represent digital pets as a central component of its ecosystem. The pets can be purchased so that you can battle them with the pets of other players. The winners receive TAMA tokens as a reward.

Tamadoge offers players the opportunity to get paid for participating in the activities they enjoy the most. The value of their NFTs increases as they level up in the game, offering them an additional income source as they continue to level up.

Tamadoge's long-term growth strategy makes it stand out, and it's also why people love it. Even though cryptocurrency prices dropped, Tamadoge was able to raise 19 million during its presale after just two months of launch.

The reason why Tamadoge is a good choice is that it can be found on a variety of exchanges, including Bitmart and Unswap. With LBank listing it, which has a user base of over 7 million, it is going up even more, making it even more valuable. There is a good chance that the price of TAMA tokens will continue to rise in the near future.

Earlier this month, Tamadoge announced they had released a Common NFT collection. And OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, will host the collection. This collection of 20,000 NFTs allows players to interact with the Tamaverse.

>> Buy Tamadoge on OKX Now<<

Conclusion

These are the cryptos you need on your list of must-haves. The market is flooded with new coins every day, but not every coin rises to the top. Only cryptos with unique features that solve current problems of the crypto community will thrive. A great example is Dash 2 Trade, which offers a ton of cool features.

Additionally, RobotEra, Calvaria, and Tamadoge are becoming popular in the P2E genre, providing actual value to their users. However, we recommend that you invest in IMPT first, as it’s only days away from its first DEX listings. You still have time to grab the tokens in presale, so hurry up and invest in the greenest crypto on the market to get the highest returns.