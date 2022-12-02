Here’s What Makes Big Eyes Coin, Algorand, and Cosmos Fantastic Crypto Investments In The Ongoing Bear Market

If you asked certain members of the cryptocurrency industry how the last six months have gone, you are most likely going to get the same answer from all of them. The reason for this is simple: the ongoing bear market. Since it began in the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, it has put a significant strain on otherwise lucrative crypto operations within the industry, such as trading and investing. As a result, many members of the cryptocurrency industry are forced to adopt unorthodox strategies that can ensure the safety of their crypto assets amid the worsening conditions.

One prominent example of the many strategies that crypto regulars are employing within the industry is the long-term cryptocurrency industry. This strategy focuses on investing in highly promising cryptos with massive growth potential that could yield massive returns in the long run. This piece suggests three cryptos that could make fantastic investments in the cutting climate. Here's all you need to know about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Algorand (ALGO), and Cosmos (ATOM).

Algorand (ALGO): Self-Sustaining and Wide Supporting

Algorand (ALGO) is a popular self-sustaining, decentralized, blockchain-based network notable for supporting a wide range of applications that are secure, scalable, and efficient. It also supports computations that require reliable performance guarantees to create new forms of trust. Within the cryptocurrency industry, Algorand (ALGO) is notable for providing speedy transactions and improved efficiency. Its mode of operation is in response to the slow transaction times of Bitcoin and other blockchains.

Its native cryptocurrency, ALGO, is a governance and utility token that incentivizes its ecosystem and facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction, and payment fees. ALGO is listed on several prominent crypto platforms within the cryptocurrency.

Cosmos (ATOM): The Answer To Crypto’s Hardest Questions

Cosmos (ATOM) is a notable blockchain platform within the cryptocurrency industry that provides feasible solutions to some of the hardest problems that blockchain platforms face, such as energy efficiency, fragmentation, speed, performance, and scalability. It does so by offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains that makes it possible for interoperability to take place. It also seeks to make blockchain technology less complex and difficult for blockchain developers within the industry.

Its native cryptocurrency, ATOM, is a governance and utility token responsible for incentivizing its network and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction, and payment fees. ATOM is listed on several prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Coinbase, and Huobi Global.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Meme Coin With Huge Offering

The native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum (ETH) based crypto project, Big Eyes, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is one of the most attractive cryptocurrencies within the industry. It is most notable for its massive supply of about one billion Big Eyes Coins and a lack of transaction taxes. Crypto analysts have predicted that the token could achieve market domination in no time and displace several industry giants. From the looks of things, this isn't a possibility that is too far-fetched.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and has raised over $11 million. However, it is fast approaching the end of its presale, so the window of opportunity for investors is gradually closing. See more information on the token here. When purchasing Big Eyes Coin in its presale, make sure to use exclusive code BIGPRIZE05 to gain exclusive bonuses and content!

For more information on Big Eyes Coin:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/