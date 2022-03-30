Here's How ShareKhan's Relationship Managers Are Making It the Most Sought After Trading Platform

Stock markets are always changing, so you need a stockbroker who understands the trends, follows them, and knows all the ins and outs of the trading strategies. Well, as they say, you can't do it alone! That's why managing your brokerage portfolio needs help from experienced professionals – experts who know what they're doing and can offer new ideas. In one sense or another, stock market investors are in relationships with their brokerage companies. Choosing a broker is like choosing the right partner for a business. You want competent and well-rounded managers to advise you and support you with whatever else you may require while investing your hard-earned money.

Here are five ways Sharekhan's relationship managers are elevating the platform:

1. Understand your requirements and objectives, and assist you in developing a portfolio to meet those objectives

Here at ShareKhan, we value your wealth. Our investment managers help you achieve the financial goals that are important to you based on your values and needs in an objective, unbiased and ethical manner. They can help you strategise, analyse, and formulate a personalised plan for success. Our financial advisors know your situation is unique. ShareKhan provides custom services and training that you need to make sound decisions and potential investments.

2. During tumultuous markets, keep an eye on your assets.

As the markets become more volatile, it's important to stay on top of your investment decisions. A ShareKhan manager makes you well-equipped to act on the go, thus helping you make well-informed decisions for your investments and trade at the right time.

3. Keep you up to date on any fresh possibilities or elements in your investment portfolio that might harm you

ShareKhan managers will be able to keep you informed of any new investment opportunities by scanning market and company news and keeping you updated with the latest research reports. Sharekhan managers will also inform you of stocks in your portfolio that might hurt you. The stockbroker ensures that your money is safe and you reap the benefits at all times. With such information, you can make informed decisions based on the prevailing market sentiment for taking a buy/sell decision or holding on to these stocks.

4. Maintain the integrity of your portfolio by providing updates from Sharekhan Research

As a ShareKhan customer, you can rest assured that your portfolio is in safe hands. Our expert managers are constantly on the watch to ensure our customers have a well-balanced portfolio with companies of the right quality. We guide our customers with timely updates powered by Sharekhan Research to ensure that they enter and exit the stock at the right time.

5. Available whenever you need them

As a Sharekhan customer, you will be assigned to a personal relationship manager who will get to know you and your needs, explain the products and services we provide, show you how to use our systems and tools, follow up with you at regular intervals, and be available on the phone or email when you need them.

Why choose ShareKhan?

If you are someone who does not like losing money and prefers to trade in a more secure manner, Sharekhan is an ideal solution.

Time and agility are key. You need to know when to invest, and when to pull out - and even the faintest whisper of market movement can change everything. That's why we provide analytical research and recommendations for our clients. And in the world of investing, you want the best possible intelligence available when you're making an investment decision. That's where ShareKhan excels. Designed by experts using the latest technology and an intuitive interface that works well on mobile devices, this is one of the most convenient investment platforms you could choose to invest in. While trading is not without its risks, there are actually many opportunities even within Sharekhan's suite of automated investment tools.

ShareKhan offers a simple way to manage your assets online, which also positions you well to take advantage of volatility within the market. As for the service itself, it couldn’t be easier. Apart from these, our managers also

Keep you up to date on marketplace changes and risky scenarios.

Assist you with any paperwork or service inquiries.

Provide portfolio reports

Place transactions directly via them if you cannot access a platform

Invite you to Sharekhan Foresight or Knowledge events that will be beneficial to your market learning.

Whether you want premium customer service or you want to be able to make decisions by yourself, either way, you’re sure to get everything from industry professionals who know their business inside out. Start investing with ShareKhan now!

For a detailed disclaimer, please visit the ShareKhan website.