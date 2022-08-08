Here's How Influencer Val Cortez Is Checking Off Her Travel Goals In 2022

Imagine waking up to a scenic view you've dreamt of. The thought of that feels pleasing. Imagine the level of contentment if it was real! However, this is a fantasy for a multitude of people, but not for Val Cortez. The travel influencer is crushing her "Travel Goals for 2022" and her Instagram is proof!



Taking wonder in the marvellous Fontana Di Trevi-Rome, waking up to the beautiful Charles Bridge in Prague, going up close to the magnificent Rome Colosseum in Italy, living for the view of Diocletian's Palace in Croatia, relishing the delicates at Lagos in Portugal and exploring the streets of Lisboa, Val Cortez is living her dream life.



Following the travel trails that she left on Instagram, we can see that Val kick-started her year by taking a trip to Spain. From walking by the Fountain of the Fallen Angel (Fuente Del Ángel Caido), Callao Square, and enjoying the Chorizo, Val Cortez completed her Spain trip.



She was then seen enjoying the winter in Croatia. Starting her trip from Diocletian's Palace, Fortress of Klis, and Split to walking through Salona Amphitheater, Val ended her journey by the crystalline water of Hvar Island. The travel vlogger then flew to Portugal!!! She is indeed having an adventurous year. Sintra, Castelo de Lagos, Ponta Da Piedade, Praia Dona Ana, and Albufeira were Val Cortez's stops for the Portugal trip.



After visiting these incredible countries, the travel influencer stopped by the Czech Republic and Italy. Val enjoyed visiting Prague landmarks such as the Charles Bridge, the Prague Astronomical Clock, the Dancing House, and the Savory Trdelnik and Mint Ice Cream. Speaking of Italy, Val Cortez mentioned, "It has been my dream destination for a long time." She visited the Pantheon, Piazza Navona, Vaticano, and more.



This year, Val Cortez seems to have solid travel destinations. While there are still a few months left, we hope that she soon surprises us with new scenery.

