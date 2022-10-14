Here's How Ankita Bhalla's Koffee With Karan Gig Surprised Karan Johar

Needless to say, Koffee With Karan's Season 7 left us gobsmacked and how. While KJo gets the actors to face the heat of the infamous couch, this time the filmmaker stood in the witness box and guess who threw an interesting curve balls at him?... the one and only Ankita Bhalla.



Now, who doesn't know this young, chirpy, and super-animated soul? She's an entertainment journalist who rose to fame after sharing her fan moment(s) with Ranveer Singh. Ankita Bhalla has interviewed numerous Tinseltown residents. But this... Ankita Bhalla X Koffee With Karan was truly electrifying and chucklesome.



Here's what happened: The journalist, as the managing director of Peeping Moon, sat with Karan Johar on the sets of Koffee With Karan and pulled out the 'Koffee Memory Book' and asked the filmmaker to share some juicy details about his favourite 7 episodes across 7 seasons. And OH BOY! This Gossip With Karan session made our day - can't beat the Rakhu Sawant revelation!



But Ankita Bhalla didn't stop here. Is Koffee With Karan complete without its legendary gift hamper? She took things a notch higher by spoofing KJo with a 'Copy With Karan' hamper! The hamper that Ankita handed to the multifaceted filmmaker included fake Louis Vuitton shoes, a Peeping Moon mug printed with Karan Johar's face, big glasses, a not-so-Supreme pouch, and a couple more stuff. Ankita Bhalla made this episode satirical and LEGIT!



Well, this isn't the first time she's blown our minds with such an outstanding concept. Ankita has already hosted talk shows for leading B-Town names like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anaya Pandey to south sensations Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya and Pushpa star Allu Arjun.



By interviewing several who's who in the industry, Ankita Bhalla has turned out to be a household name when it comes to Bollywood gossip. Recently, the journalist went on to cover two international shoots featuring IFFA 2022 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.