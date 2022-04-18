Hedera and Sandbox witness price spike, can Parody Coin see similar gains?

Hedera (HBAR), Sandbox (SAND, and Parody Coin (PARO) are being accumulated in huge volumes as investors spot an attractive opportunity in these tokens. We examine the potential investment opportunity and how you can gain an advantage by investing in these three cryptocurrencies.

Early holders of Sandbox and Hedera have realized heavy gains and Parody Coin is another opportunity and might be able to replicate the success story of other coins if adoption happens at the same speed.



Hedera

Hedera has introduced a novel ledger technology known as Hashgraph that allows greater scalability. Hedera claims to handle 10,000 transactions per second. The native token of the Hedera network is known as HBAR and is used for paying transaction fees on the network. It is also used for staking to secure the network.



The HBAR coin is currently trading at $0.2 and has yielded returns of 1975.8% in its operational history. It is widely considered as one of the best networks and is seeing increased adoption among the developer community.

Sandbox

The Sandbox token is currently being used inside the Sandbox empire. The Sandbox universe encompasses an NFT marketplace, metaverse, and is a virtual world becoming very popular among the investor community. The SAND token is currently trading at the price of $2.88, 2% up on the day and huge volumes are being accumulated silently by crypto enthusiasts.



The all-time high price of the SAND token is currently at $8.40 and the coin can be added at these levels as it might retrace the all-time high price level as the broader market recovers.



Parody Coin

The Parody Coin is an upcoming new token being launched through a presale currently. You can buy it here .



The PARO token serves as the native coin of the Parody Coin ecosystem. The Parody token is a BEP-20 complaint coin but will also enjoy cross-chain compatibility. The ParoSwap will help in bridging the token to other blockchains. This will help in adopting the best and cost-efficient blockchain as and when required.



The PARO coin is a passive income generation token and 5% of the transaction tax will be deposited into the wallets of all coin hodlers. You do not need to do anything but simply holding PARO tokens in your wallet will make you eligible to receive these rewards. It is a great way to earn extra without actually doing anything. Remember, to increase your income, you should find coins like PARO that make money even when you sleep!

The Parody Coin will include an NFT marketplace and metaverse. Developers can choose to deploy various decentralized applications (dApps) on the PARO chain and the cross-chain compatibility means that the project owner will not be restricted to any one particular blockchain network.



Comparison between Hedera, Sandbox and Parody Coin



The Parody Coin will be audited by CERTIK and the liquidity will be locked. This move will ensure greater transparency and trust among potential investors.



The above three tokens could help in providing resilience to your crypto portfolio. PARO has introduced exciting features such as the ability to earn a passive income, parody NFTs, and a vibrant metaverse.



Please follow the links given below if you wish to learn more about this project. Always diversify your cryptocurrency investments to reduce risk and never invest more than what you can afford to lose.



To find out more, visit:https://parodycoin.io/




