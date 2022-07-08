Healeo Nutrition Launches Revolutionary Genetic Based Fatty Liver Reversal Program in India 

Healeo Nutrition , an emerging D2C health and wellness brand, has launched the nation's first DNA-based Fatty Liver Reversal Program . Based out of Bangalore, the company seeks to offer customers highly personalised nutrition programs based on their genetic reports which can reverse up to stage 2 fatty liver within 12 weeks.

The 12-week program aims to provide patients with a highly personalized and intensive course of therapy that thoroughly cleanses and revitalizes the body, liver, and skin, further removing the excess fat deposited in the liver.

Healeo Nutrition was founded in 2020 by Vineeth V. T. and Rahul M. Pillai and is backed by Global Group of Companies, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in the Sultanate of Oman. They are well-known within the Indian health community for their potent and powerful herbal supplements. With this program, they have now entered the service industry to provide 1:1 personalised attention to patients suffering from all stages of fatty liver.

Within 3 months of launch, their supplements started featuring in the best-selling category on Amazon and earned them a spot in the incredibly selective Amazon Launchpad Program. In addition, Healeo Nutrition has also widespread acclaim for being among the first companies in India to test every batch of their products in NABL accredited laboratories.

"Our liver is a key organ that performs various important duties, including helping to absorb nutrients and metabolising food and flushes out all toxins from the body. Over 35 percent of Indians suffer from fatty liver disease, where excess fat is deposited in the liver. Since most of them are asymptomatic in nature, people act on it too late, only when visible symptoms like abdominal pain occurs. We have customers who have been diagnosed with fatty liver for more than 5 years and had no idea that they could reverse it all these years.

Since there are no medicines or medical treatment to reverse fatty liver, they assume that it is something you have to live with and just needs to be kept in check like your sugar levels. What they don’t know is that without a lifestyle intervention, it keeps progressing to a stage where they need a full Liver transplant. This is why we at Healeo Nutrition have decided to empower people to reverse fatty liver and eliminate the condition altogether.” Says Rahul Pillai, Cofounder of Healeo Nutrition.

The program starts by taking a blood sample from the customers home, which is then sent to the genetic lab for sequencing the DNA. The report is generated using DNA Microarray technology and once the raw data is generated, the team of bioinformaticians using advanced machine learning AI interprets the data to create a GSA report with Polygenic Risk Scores for over 230 health, nutrition, and exercise traits. The team of experienced Nutrigenomics experts at Healeo, then use this report to formulate a personalised and accurate nutrition regime which will successfully reverse fatty liver within 12 week’s time.

Speaking about the link between genetics and fatty liver, Co-Founder of Healeo Nutrition Vineeth V. T. says “If you are looking at people who are suffering from fatty liver, especially NAFLD, the chances are that someone in their family is also suffering from the same. Genetic variation along with the environmental factors is the biggest cause for fatty liver. For example, if you have a particular variation of the PNPLA3 Gene, which produces adiponutrin, a protein that is essential for breaking down fats in your liver, then the chances are that you have fatty liver. Similarly, there are around 25000 Genes in the human body that gives us unique insights into how our mind and body functions.

We tackle this problem through nutrigenomics, by studying how food affects a person's genes and how a person's genes affect the way the body responds to food.

By sequencing the patients’ genes, we can know what exact nutrition, exercise and diet a person must follow which the body will react and absorb the best. This style of precision nutrition enables us to target fatty liver accurately without wasting time in any trial-and-error methods or fad diets, and give real results to our patients”

Vineeth has also stated that Healeo Nutrition is planning to launch genomics-driven treatments for PCOS and weight loss as well in the upcoming weeks. As part of their social iniative, Healeo Nutrition has teamed up with the Mumbai-based Cuddles Foundation to provide children battling cancer with the proper nutrition. Healeo has pledged a portion of their sales to Cuddles in order to support their mission.