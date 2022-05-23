Hawk Tattoo's Tony Singh And Aditi Naithani - Bringing Style And Art To People

In India, tattooing has only recently taken off. One of the earliest people to introduce and bring tattoos to the general public in the country was Tony Singh. Tony Singh is the founder of Hawk Tattoos, a tattoo studio that is recognized as one of the best in terms of quality, style and design. Tony gives unconditional credit to his father for giving him the space and freedom to go ahead with his passion.



While travelling in London, Tony Singh saw tattoo studios and immediately wanted to bring this business to his country. After honing his skills at airbrushing, he knew it was time to set up his own studio and bring together a community of people that can relish the art that tattoos offer. In the year 2007, Tony Singh set up his first professional temporary tattoo studio at the TDI Mall in the city of Delhi.



Being very inclined towards art and design since a young age, taking up tattooing as a profession was nothing less than a dream come true for Tony Singh. Here, he was able to follow his passion and also establish a successful business. At Hawk Tattoo, Tony has ensured an incessant dedication towards not just location, studio design and quality but also hospitality and service.



Tony Singh says, "Since tattooing is so personal, the client places a lot of faith in us. That is exactly why living up to and surpassing their expectations is very important."



In 2015, Tony Singh was joined by Aditi Naithani. Today, she is one of the best tattoo artists in India who are proficient at colour work and realism.



Over the years, Hawk Tattoo has garnered a clientele consisting of some of the top Bollywood celebrities and artists in the country. Owing to the excellent service at the studio, most of these celebrities have become repeat customers.



Even celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Krishna Shroff, Gautam Gulati, B praak, Badshah,Raftaar and Carryminati among others carry the designs of Hawk Tattoo.



Hawk Tattoo has emerged as a tattoo studio that offers an unparalleled experience to its clients and customers. When Tony Singh entered the tattoo industry in 2006, people were not really ready for it. He couldn't care less about the stereotypes attached to tattoos and believed in an art that was unconventional and technique driven. Today, while tattoos have become pretty mainstream, Tony's Hawk Tattoo is one of the most popular and trusted studios in the country.



Hawk Tattoo is actively working on Instagram where they document their work and feedback of the clients and can be followed on https://instagram.com/hawktattooofficial?utm_medium=copy_link



