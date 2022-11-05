Harmonium Sleep Support Supplement Reviews - Risky Side Effects Or Real Ingredients

People who do not get adequate sleep have lower immunity, imbalanced moods, and unhealthy bodies. Unfortunately, millions of Americans are sleep-deprived and depend on OTC sedatives to get any sleep.

Science indicates that sleep should occur naturally. The body's innate circadian rhythm triggers the brain to shut down "high-level" activities, improve relaxation, and support sleep. Healthy folks have zero trouble falling and getting off sleep. In addition, those that enjoy quality sleep have better moods, increased energy levels, and better quality lies.

The use of sleep teas, blackout curtains, blue-light filters, and meditation are some of the standard sleep-enhancing formulas. However, fighting apnea, insomnia, and other sleep-related problems can be challenging without addressing the root of sleep issues.

Harmonium is a dietary formula rich in sleep-enhancing compounds. Does it work? Is it worth a try? Continue reading this Harmonium Sleep Support Supplement guide to discover more about the product.

What is Harmonium Sleep Support?

Harmonium is a dietary formula that can help you fall asleep faster and enjoy quality, uninterrupted sleep. Unlike most sleep-inducing products, the dietary formulation is natural and does not give users hangovers. Additionally, Harmonium claims to treat sleep disorders from the root instead of concealing the symptoms.

Most sleep problems develop because of high-stress levels. Family obligations, high cost of living, inflation, marital issues, and other societal problems can increase stress levels. Uncontrolled stress forces the body to produce high amounts of "unnecessary" cortisol. Cortisol is a crucial hormone that aids the body in eliminating stress. A permanent stressful situation triggers unhealthy cortisol levels that prevent you from enjoying quality sleep.

Sleep issues may slow the metabolism leading to fat mass gain and low energy levels. Also, it can cause mood swings making the person easily irritable, which may strain the relationship with those around them. Similarly, sleep deprivation may cause some organs and biochemical processes to malfunction. For example, inadequate sleep for extended periods raises blood pressure, increasing the risk of developing cardiac arrest or stroke.

Harmonium protocol is also called the "Golden Melatonin" that can help you sleep like a baby, i.e., worry-free. It addresses the brain imbalance that disrupts sleep signals causing sleep struggles.

James Klein is the creator of the Harmonium dietary supplement. He claims that he has decades of experience aiding folks in improving their health using natural methods. Each Harmonium ingredient is purportedly natural and has zero habit-forming compounds. In addition, the natural constituents seek to balance various brain chemicals to trigger quality sleep.

Harmonium dietary formula creator alleges that the protocol is safe to use. Consumers do not have to give up on their favorite wine or coffee to gain sleep. Instead, it provides the brain with nutrients that can support your circadian rhythm and improve sleep quality.

James Klein that Harmonium users are unlikely to get nasty side effects such as drowsiness, blurred vision, and upset stomach. The formulation rallies the restorative sleep along you to gain quality sleep to wake feeling refreshed, full of energy, and motivated to seize the day.

How Does Harmonium Sleep Support Work?

According to the maker of Harmonium, the root cause of sleep struggles is specific chemical imbalances in the brain. The GABA and Glutamate chemical work in synergy to control almost every chemical process in the brain. The neurotransmitters transport signals to and from the brain. GABA works by prompting the brain to stop and relax. James Klein likens it to "a big Stop Sign" to slow down excitement and improve relaxation. Low GABA levels cause erratic moods, stress, and anxiety. Glutamate is an "excitatory" chemical that amplifies brain activities, thus preventing you from sleeping.

Glutamate and GABA imbalance hinder the brain from getting quality sleep. Less GABA production and an increase in glutamate levels widen the GABA Gap, "making it hard to fall and stay asleep.

High cortisol levels, pollutants, and confident "healthy foods" can decrease GABA production and raises Glutamate levels. The chemical imbalance explains why convectional sleep-improving remedies like teas, meditation, therapy, and diet can fail to augment sleep quality.

Harmonium dietary supplement increases the natural production of GABA before sleep and lowers glutamate levels, promoting healthy sleep. It also has ingredients that improve restorative sleep allowing you to enjoy quality sleep regardless of the hours you spend in bed.

Key Harmonium Ingredients

Ashwagandha

KSM-66 is the most bioavailable form of Ashwagandha. The component is a potent GABA activator that aids in battling stress and improving relaxation. Harmonium maker claims that it can calm the users after a stressful day allowing them to get quality sleep each night. KSM-66 enhances the quality of mood and can prevent users from getting agitated or irritable. It also mends motivation and can combat chronic fatigue.

Passionflower

Historical evidence indicates that the passionflower can treat insomnia. It works by reducing anxiety and stress levels while raising the GABA amounts Passionflower can balance moods, progress cardiovascular functions, and support healthy immune responses.

Lemon Balm Leaf

Harmonium creators claim that the lemon balm leaf can alleviate stress and promote relaxation. It can inhibit the production of glutamate chemicals while restoring a healthy circadian rhythm. Lemon balm leaf may also raise immunity, combat chronic pain, and alleviate unhealthy inflammation.

Chamomile

Multiple scientific trials indicate that chamomile is a natural sleep inducer. Brewed in teas, it can aid in relaxation and enable the users to fall asleep quickly. Harmonium states that chamomile provides restorative sleep that supports cellular health, fights irritability, and raises energy levels. Chamomile is an ancient herb that acts as a hassle-free sedative that can calm the nerves and promote sleep quality.

Astaxanthin

Harmonium creator claims that most people today are sleep deprived because of the increased toxicity—high amounts of dangerous chemicals in the blood cause hormonal imbalance, which can upset sleep quality. Astaxanthin is a natural antioxidant that can boost cellular health, aid in detoxification, and augment melatonin production. The herb lowers the pollutants that may trigger high glutamate levels, reducing sleep quality.

Griffonia Seed Extract

Studies show that the Griffonia seed has high 5-HTP levels. The amino acid supports healthy blood circulation. Additionally, the tryptophan compound stabilizes moods by increasing the production of serotonin. It can give the user a feeling of happiness, making it easier to fall asleep. 5-HTP also amplifies melatonin levels enabling the users to enjoy restorative sleep.

Magnesium

Magnesium deficiency can affect sleep quality and brain health. Per Harmonium creator, the mineral supports sleep by reducing the GABA gap, thus raising melatonin production. The magnesium ions are known to boost GABA activities while decreeing glutamate production.

Asian Ginseng Extract

Hundreds of ancient Chinese manuscripts indicate that ginseng can support sleep quality. For over 2000 years, the herbal extract has been used to fix various sleep issues, including apnea and insomnia. It can lower anxiety and pain levels allowing the users to fall asleep naturally. Asian ginseng can boost metabolic and cardiovascular functions.

Melatonin

The human body can produce melatonin that stimulates the circadian rhythm. A hormone stimulates the brain to relax the brain hence turning on the biological sleep clock. Harmonium uses high-quality melatonin that can boost restorative sleep and recharge the brain.

Black Pepper Extract

Various studies show that black pepper can boost sleep quality. It has compounds that make it easy for the body to absorb and utilize the different Harmonium nutrients. The specific type of black pepper extract in Harmonium is Bioperine, which helps prevent the formula's sleep-enhancing ingredients from disintegrating in the stomach.

How to Use Harmonium Sleep Support

Harmonium is a lemon-flavored powder that readily mixes with water and tastes excellent. Per the manufacturer, users should mix one scoop of the sleep support formula with 4-8 ounces of warm or cold water. Harmonium recommends drinking the concoction at least 30-60 minutes before bedtime.

Unlike capsule sleep support supplements, Harmonium comes as an easy-to-absorb powder. It has a pleasant flavor and is ideal for adults above 18.

Harmonium Side Effects

All Harmonium ingredients are natural and come from pure sources. Therefore, there is a very low chance of getting any nasty side effects from consuming the product. However, the maker warns that customers should check whether they are allergic to any ingredients.

Harmonium bans pregnant and nursing women from using dietary formula. Additionally, any person using similar products or under any medication should refrain from using the product unless advised otherwise.

Harmonium Features and Benefits

Harmonium Sleep formula is available online without a prescription

The sleep-inducing formulation is purportedly natural and unity to give users any nasty side effects

It can improve sleep quality, making it easy to fall asleep quickly

Harmonium supports restorative sleep that seeks to amplify other aspects of health

It can lower stress and anxiety

Harmonium may augment the immunity

It may support healthy blood circulation and filtration

Harmonium addresses the root of sleep issues, making it easy to stop the dependence on over-the-counter sedatives

Purchasing Harmonium

Harmonium Sleep Support is only available via the official website. The creator offers various packages and prices depending on your plan. However, Harmonium recommends purchasing the 6-months' worth of the supplement to gain multiple nutritional benefits.

Buy one jar of Harmonium for $59

Buy three jars of Harmonium for $49

Buy six jars of Harmonium for $39

All orders come with two free e-books to further assist you in getting quality sleep every night:

The Sleep Hygiene: Checklist and Fast Tips comprises various information supporting sleep quality.

Checklist and Fast Tips comprises various information supporting sleep quality. Healthy Eating for Better Sleep is a digital book containing various healthy recipes supporting sleep quality. The eBook provides the relevant foods that help gut health, lower inflammation, improve the immune and help hormonal balance.

It is easy to place an order on Harmonium's official website, and all purchases are covered by a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Final Thoughts

Quality sleep is essential in maintaining physical and mental well-being. Toxicity, nutrient deficiency, and high-stress levels can lower sleep quality. Harmonium is a dietary supplement comprising various natural ingredients to amplify sleep quality.

It works by improving GABA function while lowering glutamate levels. Any adult can use Harmonium without a prescription. Visit the official website to order your supply of Harmonium today!

