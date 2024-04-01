Chandigarh is a beautiful city. To enhance and optimise the potential of the city, as responsible citizens, it becomes our duty to contribute towards waste management and cleaning our surroundings. To do so with sustained commitment, we need to have an optimistic approach to life. Good personal hygiene can dramatically improve one’s emotional well-being. Maintaining clean surroundings will help students take responsibility and bring greater joy to their own lives and to the society in which they live. The Foundation believes that individual happiness is the stepping stone by which an individual not only makes his life meaningful and purposeful but is also able to spread this happiness to his family, community, society, and country at large. Sustainable environmental practices and a positive attitude, go hand in hand. So, both the aspects of healthy living and mental well-being are inextricably connected. The happiness of the citizens will accelerate the growth of smart cities.