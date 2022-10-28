Hairstylist Vivek Shyam Bhatia's Masterclasses Saw Participation From 15 Cities

The world of glamour greets talents from across the nation. But only a few leave their mark! Vivek Shyam Bhatia, a leading celebrity hairstylist, is one such name. His hairstyles have awe-inspired celebs and other people.



While you might only know him as a hairdresser, Vivek is held in high regard by thousands of emerging hairstylists for the valuable seminars and classes that he conducts. For years, Vivek Shyam Bhatia has been organising courses at his very own Shyam's Academy. And recently, he came up with another masterclass that was a huge hit.



Attended by hundreds of budding hairdressers from across 15 different cities in India, this masterclass by Vivek Shyam Bhatia has proved to be beneficial for many. The course was a blend of insightful lectures and doubt-clearing practicals.



Vivek Shyam Bhatia couldn't stop gushing about the success of his masterclasses. He said, "Doing seminars and courses has always been on my list as it allows me to share my knowledge with others so they too can benefit from it. This masterclass session was amazing and I got to interact with people from different walks of life. I hope that all those who attend the course will like it."



Similarly, Vivek Shyam Bhatia did seminars in cities like Madurai and Ahmedabad, which were attended by hundreds of people. If you too are looking to gain some learning in hair styling, participate in Vivek's next course or seminar. After all, training under the best will make you thrive like none!



As a celebrity hairstylist, he recently worked with TV stars like Aneri Vajani and Tunisha Sharma. He has also groomed hair for other actors from the film and TV industry. From styling his muse for Harper's Bazaar International Magazine to featuring in global magazines and publications like Salon International and StyleSpeak Magazine, Vivek Shyam Bhatia has always proved his mettle. We hope he keeps guiding other hairdressers through his courses and seminars.