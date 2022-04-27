Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Gujarat Govt's Commissioner Of Higher Education Inaugurates The 5th Fab Lab In The State At Parul University

These Initiatives are funded by the grants sponsored by the PIERC in partnership with Parul University. Moreover, this state of the art Lab equips students with distinct hands-on practical knowledge and will help them in developing models for their innovations.

Shri M. Nagarajan, Director and Commissioner of Higher Education at the inauguration

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 2:37 pm

Over the past decades the world has witnessed an explosion of technological innovation. This is due to the efforts of numerous institutions across India including the recent inauguration of the 5th FAB lab in the state by Parul University. This state of the art innovation facility was inaugurated in the presence of Shri M. Nagarajan, Director and Commissioner of Higher Education, GOG. The University is committed to contributing new breakthroughs in the field of Computer Science and Technology hence the university has become a leading centre for theoretical and practical learning. The University has put in place this specialised innovation lab equipped with 3D Printer Single & Double Extruders, 3D Scanner, SLA Printer, PCB Milling, Vinyl Cutter, Vacuum Forming machine, Lease cutting machine, CNC Router, Electronics equipment, Power tools and Hand tools.

Also present at the inaugural ceremony was the University's president Dr Devanshu Patel, Vice Chancellor Dr M N Patel and other faculty members. Shri M. Nagarajan has adhered to the belief that technology can be a game changer when applied in the right way. Therefore, over the years the commission has been dedicated to induce and support the innovative tools of teaching in the system of higher education across the state.

These Initiatives are funded by the grants sponsored by the PIERC in partnership with Parul University. Moreover, this state of the art Lab equips students with distinct hands-on practical knowledge and will help them in developing models for their innovations. The students are enriched with the best technological and research skill sets to make them industry ready as well as to help them to develop new innovations. To a greater extent, the technologies will help students in numerous ways through Internet of Things, Software Development, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics and many more. To ensure that the students are industry ready for the future, the University further is aiming to develop authorised training and testing centres for Apple, PTC for Vuforia Studio, Engine amongst many other innovations.

“Having this FAB Lab developed at our University is a great step towards the direction of furthering the scope of innovation and entrepreneurship. We are grateful for the constant support which we have received from the Government of Gujarat as we continue working towards developing the scope of entrepreneurship in the State and in the Nation”, said the University’s President, Dr. Devanshu J Patel.


 

