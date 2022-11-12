Guiding Football Enthusiasts, Coach Zoheb Khan Currently Heads The All Stars Football Club

Football is a game that needs thorough practise, passion, determination and a nice coach for training. Where the game is relatively new to India, the art needs to be nicely developed.

The All Stars Football Club’s head coach Zoheb Khan is helping boys achieve their dreams in this game. Zoheb started his journey by playing Mahindra under 17 game and later proceeded to playing the nationals under 17.

Faced several odds, went through severe difficulties, Zoheb’s love for his game kept him intact! Football was never a money minting business for him, it was a passion turned profession and the zeal to help young boys achieve their dreams.

“Passion pursuits all hurdles into victories - is Zoheb Khan’s mantra. For me, Football is an emotion that I cannot express in words. Football excites me, I call it my Ikigai. It is something that helps me wake up every morning! Keep your imagination alive and your mind alert over moves. In between doing this, you won't understand but you already will be living your dream life that once you dreamt of,” says Khan.

Cristiano Ronaldo Fan, Sunil Chetri, and Bhaichung Bhutia have inspired Zoheb in his career. We wish him much luck and success ahead!!