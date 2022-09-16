GRSE Awarded The Prestigious ‘RAJBHASA KIRTI PURASKAR’ For 2021-22 By The Ministry Of Home Affairs

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata has been awarded the prestigious 'RAJBHASHA KIRTI PURASKAR' by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for the best implementation of Official Language under Public Sector Undertakings in Region 'C' for the year 2021-22. The award was presented to GRSE by Shri. Ajay Kumar Mishra, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Home, during the Hindi Diwas Celebration organized at Surat under the Chairmanship of Shri. Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation. Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri. Nishith Pramanik, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and other Union and State Cabinet Ministers, MPs and MLAs were present on the occasion.

The Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar is the highest award given by the Government of India in the field of official language implementation and it is a matter of great pride and honour for GRSE, the only Defence and Public Sector Undertaking in Kolkata to receive this prestigious award this year. It is also the sixth time that GRSE has been conferred with the award for the implementation of official language in Public Sector Undertakings. It is noteworthy that GRSE has earlier received awards for the best official language implementation during 2011-12, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17. GRSE has continued its progress in the direction of achieving excellence and quality in shipbuilding and made qualitative progress in the field of the official language Hindi. GRSE has been honoured with Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar as well as Rajbhasha Shield by Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) this year.

About GRSE:



The journey of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., a premier Warship building Company in India, under the administrative control of Ministry of Defence, dates back to 1884. The Company was taken over by the Government of India in 1960. First shipyard of independent India to build a Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) INS Ajay for Indian Navy in 1961, GRSE also built the first ever Indian Export Warship “CGS Barracuda”. The shipyard was conferred the status of a Miniratna Category I Company in 2006. Over last 62 years, GRSE, a PCMM Level-2 Certified Company, has built 788 platforms including 107 warships for Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and Government of Mauritius & Seychelles Coast Guard - highest warships built & delivered by any Indian shipyard till date. From Frigates, Corvettes, Fleet Tankers, Landing Ship Tank, Landing Craft Utility to Survey Vessels, Offshore Patrol Vessels and Fast Attack Craft - the repertoire is rich and varied. In addition to ship building, GRSE is also engaged in engine production and other engineering activities. The engineering division manufactures deck machinery items, pre-fabricated portable steel bridges and marine pumps. Noteworthy accolades include Defence Minister’s Award for Excellence for In- house Design Effort for Offshore Patrol Vessel for Government of Mauritius, CGS Barracuda, Best Performing Defence Shipyard of India for Four Years in a row. GRSE embarked on a modernization drive over last decade resulting in the capacity for concurrent construction of 20 ships at a time. Team of highly skilled design engineers and state of art VR Lab & latest softwares cater to the in-house design capabilities. With proven credentials, the shipyard is on a growth path, reaffirming its motto “In Pursuit of Excellence and Quality in Shipbuilding”.