Grit, Dream And A Storied-life- Prem Kumar’s Rise To The Top

New Delhi, December 13: Known as a “go-getter” and “dreamer” among his industry peers and endearingly as Prem Kumar among his friends and family, the affable entrepreneur and founder of Aradhana Industries, Chintan Bhikhubhai Kankad’s claim to success is a story straight out of movie script. His is an underdog story, and like every protagonist of the genre, he outdoes the odds and emerges victorious.

Befitting his dramatic rags-to-riches story, Prem Kumar’s first successful stint was producing a Gujrati movie named "Koi Aane Parnavo" in 2016 under the banner Prem Kumar Productions. From the time he was in the 8th standard, Prem, fascinated by the art of cinematography, dreamt of making a movie. After a prolonged struggle in financing the movie and understanding the know-how of film-making, Prem’s relentless efforts bore fruits; the movie marks one of his proudest endeavours.

The successful journey of Prem Kumar would have been clear to any bystander who witnessed the entrepreneur, an 18-year-old at the time, making his debut as a producer in films without hailing from a film legacy.

From a humble family, the entrepreneur owes his achievements to his sheer grit. Due to the financial struggles of Prem Kumar’s family, at age 12, he began juggling his studies with work. Later, hoping to earn a good living, he enrolled for a Civil Engineering degree, during which the entrepreneurial bug bit him. Even as a child, the stories of the affluent diamond merchants of Surat, fascinated him.

Owing to his grit and business acumen, he is at the helm of four business ventures: Aradhana Fashion, Aradhana Glow Sign, Aradhana Physiotherapist, and Aradhana Jari. Among the four businesses, Aradhana Fashion was the point of inflexion in his journey. Prem started the successful textile company, employing over 450 people today, with a factory worth 10 crores and a turnover of 50 crores, without any financial help from anybody.

Prem said that when asked about his struggles on his way to success, “I had started my textile business, where I was all-in-all: the owner and the employee. Little did I know at the time that I would come so far? I think what carried me through is my love for my family and my dedication to seeing them out of financial struggles. My family’s support has been instrumental in motivating me through the tough days, which keeps me going. I strongly believe that the success so far is just the beginning, miles to walk ahead and many more industries to explore”

Saying that Prem is an entrepreneur and a filmmaker will be putting him in a box too small to fit his big persona. A man of many parts, Prem Kumar is a die-hard fan of cricket. His love for the sport and his skills on the field fetched him a reputation among friends, who call him “Jonty”.

Moreover, pursuing his knack for exploring new horizons of the world and the industry, the busy entrepreneur contemplating new expansion plans for his empire is also about to embark on his world tour.