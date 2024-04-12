On our fourth place of the Aintree tips that we are sharing with you we have Fitzdares. Rooted in a rich heritage that goes back to the early 1880s, Fitzdares has successfully merged tradition with modern technology to satisfy its players.

Regarding the welcome bonus, when you register a new account with Fitzdares, you can bet £50 or more to qualify for £25 in Free Bets, plus 10 Free Spins. It also offers promotions and rewards for existing customers. It even presents a loyal customer program, with rewards that go from free bet offers on specific sports events, accumulator boosts, to money-back specials.

Fitzdares offers, as well, an extensive catalogue of sports betting markets. So, players can bet on sports such as football, tennis, cricket, golf, basketball, American sports, motorsports and eSports. This makes this website a very interesting and appealing one: you can choose to bet on horse races but also you can choose to bet on sports; so we definitely encourage you to take a look at Fitzdares!

Pros ✅

Excellent reputation

Grand National betting and also several sports offered

Live 'In-Play' betting

Great customer service

Cons ❌

Lack of banking options

#5. Betfred – Top For Live Streaming Betting

Betfred is the next on our list of the Grand National betting sites that we recommend to give a try. Established as a trusted site since its establishment in 1967, it’s got a rich history that goes over five decades. This betting platform offers a wide array of sports betting options, casino games, and unique betting features.

This Grand National tips site has a welcome bonus that consists in registering and placing £10 or more on your first Sports bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater, and then you can get £30 in Free Bets credited to your account. It's a straightforward offer that adds value to the initial betting experience for newcomers. It also presents a bonus that consists in £40 of free bets, plus £10 worth of casino free spins for new customers. This promo needs a code which is WELCOME50 and is valid for April 2024. so, you should check if this is still available if you are reading this article at another moment.

Besides Grand National and horse racing, you are able to bet on sports such as football, tennis, golf, and cricket, offering deep markets and competitive odds.

Now talking about Grand National tips, the horse racing section at Betfred is varied: bettors have access to races from the UK, Ireland, and international meetings, with a wealth of betting options available for each race. You can bet on major horse racing events, including the Cheltenham Festival, and Royal Ascot.

Pros ✅

Mobile and Desktop version available

Different options of renowned horse races

Attractive and varied welcome bonuses

Live streaming service

Cons ❌

Not available in some locations

#6. Tote – Top Betting Site With Race Data and Statistics

Among our Grand National betting tips, we recommend you to give Tote a try. Tote is another website for horse racing betting which offers the option to bet on Grand National, Cheltenham Festival, and Royal Ascot, to name some of the most important.

Regarding the welcome bonus, Tote offers for new players a great deal which includes a cash bet at a minimum of £10, and you will receive £30 Free Bet Credit. It also has a selection of promotions for existing players and also it offers money back as a free bet if your horse finishes second in certain races, so you always win!

Besides horse racing, it presents the option of betting on sports such as football, getting the chance of betting on matches and tournaments. And of course, it also has a complete range of Tote pools like Placepots, Quadpots, Jackpots, and many more.

It presents an easy to navigate interface, where you can easily access key race data, statistics, results. It has a feature of live streaming which makes this a very appealing and great website. So you can follow your bets in real-time: fun, right?

Pros ✅

Different horse races to bet on

Live streaming

Offers money for horses that finish in a second place

It also presents sports and other games

Cons ❌

Less promotions than competitors

#7. Quinnbet – Horse Racing Betting Site With The Best Odds

Our next betting site is Quinnbet, which offers a range of features for sports enthusiasts and bettors alike.

One of the highlights that our team has found of Quinnbet is its attractive welcome bonus for new customers: when you join and place your first bet of £10, you can get £50 plus 10 free spins! A very great incentive for those who want to start gambling and still did not take that risk.

Besides the welcome bonus, Quinnbet has regular promotions and offers for existing customers. These promotions can include free bets, cashback offers, and enhanced odds, adding extra excitement and value to users' betting experiences on the site.

And it is important to remark that there’s more than horses: it provides betting markets across all the major sports, including golf, cricket, football, tennis, rugby, boxing, MMA and motorsports. Live in-play betting is also available to wager on events as they are unfolding.

Pros ✅

Lots of promotions, like free bets and cashback offers

Live streaming betting

Nice and easy interface

24/7 customer support

Cons ❌

Limited payment options

#8. Virgin Bet – Top Grand National Betting Site With Loyalty Program

Virgin Bet is a renowned online betting platform for sports enthusiasts, with a strong focus on Soccer, Horse Racing and Tennis; and it is one of the betting sites we recommend in this Grand National tips article. This site presents a very appealing website and a mobile friendly interface so you can enjoy gambling on your favourite horse from anywhere you are.

Virgin Bet provides a great welcome bonus that includes betting £10 on any sports market, and you will receive £20 in free bets. The £20 in free bets provides a risk-free way to explore Virgin Bet's sports betting platform and markets after making a small initial deposit.

This platform has also a steady stream of ongoing promotions for existing customers. They frequently run money back specials and free bets on big football matches and horse racing festivals. And that is not all: it has weekly free bet clubs that award loyal punters with free bets based on their real money wagering. The more you play, the more free bets you can earn. Great deal!

Virgin Bet definitely is one of the best betting sites for horse racing, and that is why we choose it to be part of our Grand National tips of this article. We recommend you, when choosing the best for you, that you check on the official website the bonuses and promotions that we mention in this article.

Pros ✅

It presents a loyal program and great promotions for new and existing players

It has horse racing betting but also sports

Live streaming of all UK and Irish horse racing

Easy navigation

Cons ❌

Withdrawal can take up to four days

#9. Boyle Sports – Most Trusted Grand National Betting Site

Next up is Boyle Sports. This betting site runs a variety of horse racing promotions and offers for new and existing players.

It was founded in 1989, it was first established a name for itself across Ireland and the UK before the company moved into the online arena in the early 2000s. It shows an excellent reputation for fairness, and you can be assured that if you land any winnings, you will be paid out, provided you can complete any verification checks.

It does not only have horse races, it also presents a wide array of sports such as soccer, basketball, rugby, cricket, golf, basketball and darts, to name some. So if you are looking for another GRand National betting site, BoyleSports is a great option. It has set itself apart by offering better customer experience, more value and wider betting content than market rivals.

Pros ✅

Extensive promotions across a wide range of sports

Simple, easy to navigate site that is very user-friendly

Excellent Customer Service and payment options

Cons ❌

Odds on offer are not often amongst the best available

#10. 888Sport – Reliable Horse Racing Betting Site

888Sport has grown in popularity and credibility, offering a great range of sports betting options. If you pick this betting site as your bookie for the Grand National this year, 888sport offers a welcome bonus of £30 in free bets, along with an extra £10 casino bonus if you deposit and place a £10 wager. The promo code for this is 30FB.

888Sport offers a loyalty program, rewarding regular users with free bets which makes this place a great site to gamble. Besides the Grand National, the site covers a wide range of national and international races, offering competitive odds and a variety of betting markets. The Grand National platform attracts horse racing fans and provides them with lots of information about races, including jockey and trainer details, making it easier to make decisions. 888Sport also provides live streaming for certain races, enhancing the overall experience for horse racing aficionados.

Pros ✅

Appealing interface to navigate

Great welcome bonus

Live stream for horse races

A big selection of Casino Games

Cons ❌

Lacking in statistics

Guide Steps To Bet on The Grand National 2024

Placing bets on the Grand National 2024 is straightforward with an online sportsbook, and we'll guide you from start to finish, from creating your account to collecting your winnings! Let’s get into the Grand National tips and steps below:

Start by selecting one of our recommended Grand National tips betting sites and follow our exclusive link directly to their registration page. Create a new account by providing your personal details such as name, age, email, among others. Initiate your first deposit and place your initial bet to qualify for any available promotions — make sure to read the instructions for claiming your welcome bonus carefully to avoid missing out. Navigate to the horse racing category on the sportsbook site, then locate the Grand National section — for early bets, search under future or ante-post betting options. Choose the horse you wish to bet on and decide on the bet type, that you will be able to know the options in this article as well, then add this to your bet slip. After you’ve placed all desired bets on your slip, check your account balance to confirm you have sufficient funds before confirming your bets. Wait for the race to conclude and the bets to be settled. If successful, your winnings will be credited to your account, and you can opt to withdraw them — withdrawal times vary from a few hours to up to 7 business days, depending on the chosen method.

We recommend you to choose any of the Grand National betting sites we listed here, in order to bring you a safe gambling environment, and also to ensure that your playing is legit. All of them present customer service if you have any issue betting in the horse races. This is an important point that you should take into account, to claim for your money in any problem you might have.

Which Are The Important Points To Win At The 2024 Grand National?

It's understood that there's no foolproof method for consistently selecting the winning horse in every race, but there are strategies to enhance your odds. Our team has gathered some of their top suggestions on what to consider when placing bets on the 2024 Grand National.

Pay Attention to The Statistics

Wagering is all about making predictions, which is why we advise analysing historical trends on your own rather than solely relying on the bookmakers and choosing the favourite — considering that in the last 25 years, only 6 favourites have won! This suggests we should examine the horses and match them against the statistical profile of a winner; we can safely rule out contenders who deviate significantly from this profile.

The critical factors to take into account are the age of the runner and the weight they carry. Typically, most winners fall within the 8–10 years age range, with only four exceptions in the past twenty years. Although handicaps level the playing field and even out the odds somewhat, it's noteworthy that no winner has ever carried the highest weight.

The Horses

Although it's important to measure racers against statistical benchmarks, examining a horse's individual track record is equally critical. Look into their past victories, behavioural tendencies, and recent performances as these are excellent predictors of success.

Have they secured any victories in the recent seasons? What was their performance like at Cheltenham? It's noteworthy that over 90% of the winners in the past 30 years had clinched other victories within three months prior to the Grand National. Conversely, has the horse exhibited any problematic or erratic behaviour? It shouldn't come as a shock if a horse that has recently fallen or unseated its riders doesn't fare well under pressure.

If you pay attention to the behaviour of the horses and past races, their winnings and losses, you will be able to predict and take your chances to the horse of your preference.

Aintree Racecourse

Taking the course into account is also key. As the Grand National features jump racing, the state of the track significantly influences the outcome, particularly when matched with a horse's capabilities — certain horses excel in either dry or wet conditions, a factor known as 'the going.' On race day, you can access extensive details about this on the Jockey Club's website.

Furthermore, consider if a horse has previously competed at Aintree. A history of successfully navigating the course can be a good indicator of a runner's ability to do so again.

Distance

The Grand National is a marathon of a jump race, and certain horses are more naturally equipped to handle its rigours. Therefore, delve into the racing background of the runners: do they have experience in jump racing? How about enduring long distances? And what is their history with handicaps? Examining these aspects will help you determine a horse's suitability for the Grand National.

We recommend you to take a special look at this point. We know that it can be exhausting, but we assure you that you will not lose!

Jockeys Information

Our focus often narrows so much on the horses that we overlook the significant roles played by the team behind them. Even an outstanding racehorse can falter under the guidance of an inept trainer or jockey, while a seemingly mediocre horse might excel under a skilled regime.

The impact of Irish trainer-jockey partnerships has been notably successful in recent years, with Irish contenders taking home five of the last six titles. A standout example is the record-breaking achievements of Willie Mullins, frequently partnered with Paul Townend, who this year has four horses entered in the Grand National.

Grand National Types of Betting

Numerous types of bets can be placed on the Grand National. We will now show you a brief overview of the most popular options available for betting in 2024.

Ante-Post Betting — This is placing a bet well before the event starts, ranging from a few days up to a year in advance.

To Win Bet — This straightforward bet focuses on picking the outright winner of a race, without any additional conditions.

Each-Way Betting — This type of bet splits your stake between a horse winning and finishing in one of the top positions (usually first, second, or third), with the possibility of including more positions through special promotions.

Place Only Betting — In this bet, the horse doesn't need to win; it just needs to finish in one of the predetermined top positions. The exact number of qualifying positions varies based on the race and the number of participants.

Forecast Betting — A bet predicting the first and second place finishers in a race. A straight forecast requires predicting the exact order, while a reverse forecast pays out regardless of the order the two horses finish in.

Tricast Betting — This wager involves picking the top three finishers in their exact order of finish. A combination tricast offers flexibility, paying out for any order of finish among the selected horses.¿

Tote Betting — This communal pool bet involves selecting horses you believe will place (usually in the top three) across the first six races of a meeting. You must correctly predict a placing horse in each of the six races to win.

Our Final Thoughts About Grand National Tips 2024

Loads of horse racing betting sites have come up over the years, so the options of who to use is rather varied. In this article we have selected the best online bookies where you can bet on horse races and we have shown the grand national tips for you to have in mind. The Grand National betting options are endless: you can place a straightforward win bet on your preferred horse or diversify your bets by incorporating multiples across various races, aiming for a bigger potential payout. If you choose any of the tips for the grand national of this list, you can rest assured that you have lots of chances of winning.

You need to take into account, before betting on a horse, several points like the distance, the history of that jockey, trainer and horse, to look also at the statistics, and of course follow closer to that horse that gets you a hunch. It is important to study all the factors in order to choose the winner and then you can opt for any of the Grand National betting sites we mentioned in this article and start gambling!

Frequently Asked Questions About Grand National Tips in 2024

Which Betting Site Has the Best Grand National Tips Odds?

According to our research, the best place for you to bet on Grand national tips is SpreadEX. It is a great sports betting site where you have excellent odds for winning.

How Do Grand National Odds Work?

Betting odds for the Grand National typically reflect the likelihood of a horse's victory and the prospective payout one might receive if the bet is successful.

What is the safest bet in horse racing?

The most safe wager in horse racing is an across the board (ATB) bet. This is due to its comprehensive nature, covering the horse to win, place, and show in a single bet.

What is the most profitable horse racing bet?

The win bet in horse racing tends to yield the highest profits. This is primarily because the odds offered for a straight win are typically more favourable compared to those for a place or show bet on the same horse.

Which are the most common payment methods for horse racing betting?

The most common payment methods for betting on Grand National are credit and debit cards, wire transfer and debit cards. It is not common that they accept cryptocurrencies, except from LuckyBlock. And they do not support eWallets, except from PayPal.