Giulia Tosi Talks About The Challenges She Encountered To Meet Her Passion For Singing

If you have ever tried to follow your heart, you absolutely know how many ounces of effort it takes to do so! But you should also know that these struggles bear the most savoury fruits of success. For the people who have no clue what we are talking about, maybe Giulia Tosi's story can be a little help!

Known for her enchanting voice, it took years for this youthful singer to achieve a dream life and the journey for the same was full of hail storms and wildfire. But being Giulia Tosi, she was also adamant about her passion. And now she talks about all the tranquility and turmoil that she had to undergo to live for her one true passion: singing.

Giulia was always inclined towards singing. With the help of YouTube videos, the singer tried to train herself. She pulled off even the smallest opportunity in order to keep growing. But the hunt for bigger shots was still going on. Soon after, Giulia realised that settling for the bare minimum of feats would not allow her to compete on larger stages. And then came a time when this talented singer decided to leave her hometown and immigrate to Los Angeles in search of bigger opportunities.

We all know that settling in a different city brings new levels of adversity. Finding a new home, creating an identity, starting fresh and whatnot. We assume that it was Giulia's unwavering dedication and commitment to her passion that helped her survive all these setbacks.

But, as it is said, the fruits of hard work are extremely delightful and now look at Giulia Tosi. This woman is loved for her mellifluous voice and her songs stimulate people to shake their legs for hours. The netizens go nuts as soon as she announces a new song or uploads her singing videos.

Giulia Tosi is also a law graduate and works for her family business. She is a very social person and likes to keep her fans updated. Giulia had a one-of-a-roller-coaster ride to earn success and she still has miles to go. We hope that she finds more and more prosperity in the future.