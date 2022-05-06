Girls Are The Future: Let Them Grow And Flourish

ITM Global School is situated beside a 4-lane motorway, the NH44, and being in the outskirts of Gwalior, nestled between the pristine hills of the Vindhyachal Range, it is unpolluted, verdant green, and sits within a 150 acre campus, the largest for any school in the region.

ITM Global School emphasizes one great thing over all else - Independence. Girls of the present era need to be more independent and self-sufficient. It is a well-known decision for guardians who look for confirmation regarding their girls' security, education, and professional foundation. ITMGS focuses on the general improvement of the girl student and raises the bar for women's education in the country.

The lush landscapes and quality education make it one of the best boarding schools in India for girls. It is fully affiliated till Grade XII for two parallel curricula – the Cambridge (CAIE) curriculum and the CBSE curriculum. Students can choose any one of the two curricula. The holistic approach involves lots of activities and skill-oriented programs that are designed to help the children with their academics, activities, sports, arts, music, and much more. The infrastructure is breathtaking, with various separate well-sorted spaces and areas for activities, dining, recreation, privacy, and studies.

ITM Global School in Gwalior imparts quality holistic education, which is unbiased and value-based for the all-round development of every child. It also inculcates a sense of equality, high social and cultural ethos, self-belief, and a refined competitive spirit in them. ITM Global School takes pride in ensuring safety, security, education, and boarding for the girl child and the institute ensures that each girl ponders about the importance of physical, emotional, and psychological well-being.

Aesthetically designed modern hostels provide the perfect atmosphere for the all-around development of the girl students in boarding. Our well-trained staff warrants that students integrate fully and receive an educational experience that is enjoyable and is valued afterwards. Each girl is a welcome member of the ITM Global School family. The girls feel so much at home that no one ever needs to be worried about being overlooked or misunderstood or left out.

ITM Global School Gwalior is amongst the best schools in India for young minds with splendid co-curricular projects for educational enhancement and magnificent grounds as part of the world-class sports framework. This inclusiveness is at the heart of the school’s strength. After all, good teaching depends and thrives upon the quality of the relationship between the teacher and the taught. The better they understand each other, the more fruitful and lasting the education.

One can wonder, why should any parent think of sending their daughters to a boarding school? The answer would be that an educated lady carries more to the table, and her training is significant in spreading awareness in and around her family and her workplace. Given the present-day challenges that a young lady has to face in building a sustainable life for herself, she ought to be very well-equipped to meet all the atrocities by herself.

The curriculum of ITM Global School is dynamic and approachable - it progresses, counters, and improves in unison with the demands of the students’ social-educational needs and integrates modern methodology of learning and teaching while upholding the highest standards and values of the school.

Boarding schools provide an opportunity for students to learn a number of life skills while enjoying access to quality education. ITM Global School’s Girls Boarding facility is of paramount importance for the betterment of the girl child. In today's world, it is very important for girls to be independent and set their own priorities in life. Girls Boarding at ITMGS provides the kind of nurturing and encouragement a girl needs in order to become all that she can and wants to be.



