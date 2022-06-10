Girish Wankhede Is An Entertainment Professional And Renowned Trade Analyst Having Experience In Mainstream Cinema For Over Two Decades

"My karma is akin to an usher in a cinema hall who guides the viewer to watch and enjoy entertainment," Girish Wankhede humbly describes his work.

Girish has been conferred with more than 50 awards for his valuable contribution to the Entertainment industry. Girish Wankhede has been in the entertainment industry for almost two decades, managing cinema, multiplexes, exhibition, distribution, and marketing. During this period, his valuable contribution to the Entertainment industry and excelling in the craft has made him an inspiration to many others.

With the theatrical cinema business almost at a standstill, Wankhede was one of the earliest experts to predict the upsurge of OTT Platforms. Being in the exhibition, marketing and distribution of films, with his astute understanding of cinema, incisive research and balanced analysis, he began reviewing the films on the OTT medium. He soon discovered that a layperson is now more confused about which film to watch, and with several OTT platforms hitting the market, it became more complex for the viewer.

Hence, Girish Wankhede launched his own YouTube Channel, beginning with reviewing films on the OTT and following it with a weekly programme segment named WOR - Wankhede OTT Recommendations. He watches films on all the platforms and then selects six titles, categorising them as Good, Better and Best. His channel now has an archive of over 52 titles, with each of them picking up the best six titles of that particular week.

Among notable awards conferred to Wankhede are the Mid-day Icon award, Tassel Youth Icon award and appreciation certificate by late Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister R R Patil for his contribution towards the Marathi film industry for holding Marathi film Festival in Multiplexes for five years. He has been named OTT expert by the media with his quotes in almost all top dailies and publications like Forbes, Dainik Bhaskar, Times of India, Mid-day, among others, regarding his views on OTT upsurge and periodic assessment of the Bollywood industry.

Girish Wankhede's reviews are more of education, information, enlightenment, offering in-depth analysis of actors and technical aspects of a particular film. Several publications, one being the trade journal Complete Cinema, regularly carry his weekly column Wankhede OTT Recommendations.

Recently Girish Wankhede has launched JAI BHEEM Short Video App which has created a huge euphoria and excitement in this segment. He launched its teaser in Dubai with Vivek Oberoi and did a mega launch event in Mumbai on 26th Jan 2022 with Manoj Bajpayee. Currently, with its strong brand alliances and astronomical growth, brand JAI BHEEM is talk to the town and Girish Wankhede is likely to do a huge announcement pertaining to this App in upcoming Cannes Festival in May, 2022.

