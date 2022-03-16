Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Get All The Latest News Of Maharashtra And India From BATMI Of AD Media Entertainment PVT

AD Media Entertainment PVT made a name in Maharashtra as a Box Office Collection records provider. They are now taking their expertise to the next level by providing all the latest news on entertainment, technology, politics, current affairs, health, and other categories.

Get All The Latest News Of Maharashtra And India From BATMI Of AD Media Entertainment PVT
BATMI, Marathi News App

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 4:39 pm

 BATMI is here to provide all the fresh, informative, and positive news to newsreaders/lovers. 

The need of the hour, Indian press media is heading towards an online platform. Now all the news agencies know that millions of people in India and abroad have mobile phones, and news is now read on mobile in apps and websites.

Maharashtra's Leading news provider:
With the vision of taking the Indian press to a higher level by using the online platform AD Media Entertainment PVT started 'BATMI,' a platform that will provide the latest trending topics with no extra masala. 

They have a powerful mass media team who will give all the latest and trending affairs of Indian and worldwide. 

BATMI is an initiative or says a new era in the online news world. The motive is to take news media to another level by providing fresh and positive content for all people of Maharashtra, India, and the world. 

With this kind of news site, content writers of Indian mass media people will get more work. India is a vast nation, and we need news sites like BATMI, which can provide us with the latest, fresh and positive content to readers. 

It is an independent digital news platform, the head office of BATMI will be in Pune. BATMI will provide news in multiple languages from Hindi, English, and other languages in the coming years. 

BATMI is starting a new era in the digital world. It is an initiative by a non-news agency company that is directly entering this vast field with a positive attitude of providing fresh and informative content to its readers. 

