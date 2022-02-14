Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Gerbera Poly House Farming With Subsidy: A Business Tour With Agro Expert Kamal Joshi

Polyhouse farming is basically Green House Farming done on a smaller scale for crops like exotic flowers with high market value.

Kamal Joshi, Agro Expert

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 5:34 pm

Rameshbhai Patel, a small farmer from Gujrat, in Surat district, has an entirely life changing experience because of the way he did farming and the amount he earned.  Two years back, Rameshbhai started growing Gerbera flowers. Wait, not the normal way but in a different technique called Poly House Method. He invested 59.50 lakh for the whole technology under the consultation of Agro-Expert Kamal Joshi.

In his first year, Rameshbhai earned a profit of 19. Lakhs on the whole production. The National Horticulture Board of India granted him 29.08 lakhs in subsidy by the end of 1st year and his second year profit was 27 lakhs. A small farmer with extraordinary techniques and enriched guidance can do wonders in farming, is hereby exemplified by RameshBhai Patel. 

So what’s all this Poly House Farming all about? 
Polyhouse or a greenhouse is a house or a structure made of translucent material like glass or polyethylene where the plants grow and develop under controlled climatic conditions. The size of structure can differ from small shacks to big-size buildings as per the need. Above all, a greenhouse is a glass house whose interiors become warm when exposed to sunbeams as the house stops the greenhouse gas to leave. So when it is cold outside, the temperature inside is survival friendly and warm for the plants.

Polyhouse farming is basically green house farming done on a smaller scale for crops like exotic flowers with high market value. Encouraged by the first project, Ramesh Bhai has constructed another Poly House for cultivating roses.

“Poly House Farmers can double their incomes with the right consultation and guidance in farming. Here Agro Expert Kamal Joshi guided us from inception of the project. Ranging from applications for subsidy to the right channels to the construction of Poly house and so ahead the sowing maintenance and reaping of the crop was done under the efficient guidance of Agro-Expert Kamal Joshi”, says RameshBhai Patel

Mr. Kamal Joshi is an agricultural expert specializing in different techniques of Faming to yield more crop with minimum resources. Been consulting since more than 10 years and over 200 successful project implementations, cultivating turmeric, gerbera and exotic plants, Kamal Joshi has come a long way in guiding farmers to sustain and build an extra income on the same farms.

Ramesh Bhai recalls again, " Without Kamal Sir I would never have reached the income we are earning now. His support and cooperation meant a lot to me!”.
