Genewin Biotech Brings Revolution In Climate Change By Using Imported Paper Bags For Its Bamboo Plants

Over the last decade, more and more people are realizing how crucial it is to live in a more sustainable manner to protect the planet for future generations. Everything one does in a day impacts the world, from the food they eat to the car they drive. In such a situation, every individual must work together to become more sustainable to lessen their impact on the planet as a whole. Genewin Biotech is one such company that does everything in its power to reduce pollution and make the nation greener and cleaner. Since 2006, the company has been one of the top producers of tissue culture plants, and in response to the present demand, Genewin Biotech has been working continually to change how India's agriculture is growing and expanding.



The brand puts forward the notion that individuals must abide by the principles of sustainable living to live a healthy life while utilizing the earth's resources and leaving space for the wilderness and wildlife. Or, to put it another way, it must involve ways of living that encourage health and happiness while reducing species' extinction and the environment's destruction. Genewin Biotech works around the clock to cultivate high-quality, disease-free bamboo, vanilla, aloe vera, banana, pomegranate, turmeric, and ginger plants on a larger scale.



They have a research and development department that is quite equipped and well-versed with the processes. The firm was founded by Dr. V. Palani in 2007 and is managed by COO Er. Goutham Palani. The brand carefully produces bamboo plants to reduce pollution and shield customers from harmful UV rays. As bamboo grows the fastest with a record of 1.2-meter growth per day, using it to restore forests and repair damaged land can significantly cut carbon emissions. Not only this, but bamboo parks also have higher oxygen levels than the atmospheric air and act as the fastest carbon sink, absorbing greenhouse gases and reducing pollution.



Genewin Biotech, an organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification, wants to strengthen the ecosystem so that it can manufacture more innovative products swiftly. The Department of Biotechnology under NCS-TCP, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India has recognised the business. When asked about his perspective on Tissue Culture Technique, Dr. Shiv Kant Shukla stated that the Tissue culture has quickly become a powerful technology that may be honed for the industrial-scale replication of superior, high-yielding plants. These plants have a great deal of potential for growth in the future and are genetically pure and sustainable. Dr. Shukla, who is Deputy General Manager, BCIL, New Delhi, a noted biotechnologist, and Head of the Plant Tissue Culture Program in BCIL, emphasizes that Tissue Culture technology should be widely promoted for the production of quality tissue culture plants. He came forward and implemented the National Certification System for Tissue Culture Raised Plants (NCS-TCP) in the country from 2006 to 2021. Dr. Shukla also recommends the certification of each batch of tissue culture plants so that farmers get virus-free plants for better results. Recently, he has also appreciated the efforts of Genewin Biotech, the company engaged in producing and distributing quality plants through tissue culture techniques.



Since Genewin Biotech is one of India's leading producers of tissue culture bamboo plants, they are committed to growing more sustainably by doing away with plastic pots and bags throughout the propagation process. Instead of using plastic bags to grow plants, Genewin Biotech employs paper pots, reducing the pollution and the use of plastic in the processes. Additionally, paper is imported from Denmark and made entirely from biodegradable and compostable components. Natural raw materials from FSC -certified forests are used to make the paper which can be utilized in Dutch organic farming and approved as input material for organic crops in Canada, Sweden, and Denmark. Further, within 6 to 8 weeks, the paper bags made by the firm are completely degraded. Genewin Biotech poses a paper bag-making machine imported from Denmark which produces 3500 paper bags an hour.



The business, which is well-known for its highest quality, testing services, and analytical services, has consistently exported plants to many countries. In addition, the company has repeatedly received awards for its outstanding services due to its innovative strategy and great vision to protect the environment. Moreover, Genewin Biotech has won business and industrial excellence awards from the Indian Economic Development and Research Association and the "World quality commitment award" presented in Paris in October 2015.

