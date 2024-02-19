GEMBET Singapore Online Casino Honest Review 2024 - Bonus & Games

Introduction to GEMBET Singapore
GEMBET is an online casino Singapore that started its operations in 2019. It has distinct sections of casino games and sports betting. The users can find here 40+ sports for betting and thousands of casino games. However, this casino is somewhat newer than a lot of other online casinos in Singapore. We also found some complaints online regarding GEMBET casino. Read the below to get more info.
Is GEMBET Legit?
Online gambling is not permitted in Singapore, thus, all forms of online gambling and online casinos are banned by law. However, players can still access the online casino from offshore. GEMBET as an online casino is illegal to operate in Singapore, however, they claimed to have license from legal authority. To let you understand better about GEMBET, we have made a comparison of GEMBET with one of the top online casinos in Singapore - 12Play for your reference.
Summary of GEMBET Singapore Review 2023
|Casino
|GEMBET
|12Play
|Licenses
|Gaming Curacao
|PAGCOR BMM
|Established since
|2021
|2010
|Games
|Live Casinos Slot Games Sports Betting
|Live Casino Slot Games Sports Betting 4D Lottery Esports Betting Arcade Games
|Pros
|Higher Sports Betting Odds
|Better Bonuses & Promotions
|Cons
|1% Retention Fee on Withdrawal
|Limited Payment Methods
|Complaint
|5-10 from players
|0 found
|Live Chat
|Slow Response
|Instant Reply
|Welcome Bonus
|Cashback Bonus SGD200
|100% Welcome Bonus SGD300
|Currencies
|SGD, MYR, AUD, USD, EUR, IDR
|SGD, MYR, Cryptocurrency
|Withdrawal Speeds
|5-10 minutes
|Instant
|Overall Scoring
|6.5/10
|8.8/10
|Website
|Register Now
|Register Now
GEMBET has very limited bonuses available, if you are looking to utilize your gameplay with bonus, we recommend you check on METBONUS - Singapore Online Casino Rewards System. With METBonus , you get rewards twice, one at the casino, another one at the website itself, with a turnover amount to earn points and redeem great prizes.
If you are playing at a few casinos, all the turnover amounts will be accumulated together under your single METBonus account. More info at: Certified Online Casinos in Singapore .
GEMBET Pros & Cons
Let's delve into the crucial aspects of GEMBET online casino Singapore, to provide you with a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of what it has to offer. This will help you gain thorough knowledge about this online casino.
Below are the Pros & Cons of GEMBET Singapore Casino, followed by a detailed review of each category.
Pros:
- International website designs
- Clear and easy navigate betting system
- Higher Sports Betting Odds
Cons:
- 1% Retention Fees are charged for every withdrawal
- No Welcome Bonus for Singapore Players
- Limited choices for casino games
- Lottery & Esports Betting not available
- Stiff Terms & Conditions for Bonus
- Customer Support not responsive
Overall, the major concerns we have about GEMBET Singapore is their bonus offerings. After a thorough research, we found that there is a lack of deposit welcome bonuses offered to the players. You can’t find any deposit bonus here either and the available bonuses at the moment are with high turnover requirements. If you are a player that wants to add value to your bets with bonuses, GEMBET is not recommended. We also found quite a few complaints on GEMBET, there are some risks about this casino that you should be aware of.
Source from: Casino.Guru (Complaints from Online Players)
Breakdown of Each Category: GEMBET Reviews
1. GEMBET Bonus and Promotion: 5/10
GEMBET offers a variety of bonuses and promotional offers to engage the players. It offers bonuses which are mostly match deposit types. The rebates are available for players to let them have more money but have high wagering requirements. Several games are excluded from bonuses; therefore, the players should find out about the exclusion first before engaging themselves in any game.
Our GEMBET review took us to promotional offers, such as:
- Welcome bonus: The site offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to SGD200 at sports betting, slots, live casino, and sports betting as soon as the players finish the sign-up. The players are required to make the first deposit of Min SGD30 to activate this bonus. The site does not offer the facility to withdraw the bonus without wagering. The wagering requirement is 15x for sports betting, 30x for slot and 35x for live casino.
- Rescue rebates: When the players make losses at GEMBET, they are entitled to rescue rebates. These rebates are available daily at 7 PM and weekly on Saturdays. The rebates offer cash refill of up to SGD500.
- Referral bonus: When the players refer a friend to the site and the friend makes a deposit of SGD50, they get an amount of SGD20 for every referral.
The site’s offers seem quite attractive but there is a catch. However, a review at TrustPilot indicates the bonus rewards to be farce. The customers there have complained that their accounts were suspended as soon as they made the request for withdrawal. There was no support provided to understand why such extreme action was taken.
If you’re interested in more online casino Singapore welcome bonuses and promotions, there are a few more bonuses that we’ve come across. The top bonuses comprise the following:
- S3 Play and Win Tesla Model X: It is an offer for new players. It is a lucky draw event where the players can put their entries and get a chance to win this magnificent car.
- 12Goal Event: It is another bonus offered exclusively to 12Play players. They have to answer four questions based on a match to become eligible for an exciting reward. Players must deposit SGD30 to participate in this event.
- Welcome combo pack: Choose the bonus type and make deposits accordingly. Deposit 50 and get SGD88 with 10x turnover, Deposit 100 and get SGD188 with 12x turnover and Deposit 300 and get SGD588 with 20x turnover. It gives the players the freedom of choice and helps them strategize their spending.
12Play’s bonus and promotions are quite valuable as compared to those available at GEMBET. Transparent withdrawal policies at 12Play make it stand out as a safer and trustable casino.
2. Game Variety: 4.5/10
GEMBET is an online casino Singapore but its focus seems more inclined to sports betting. The live casino and slot games at this site are limited in number. Players can indulge in usually found slots titles like Gates of Olympus, Money Train 3, Sugar Rush, etc. under the popular games segment. New games are added from time to time and displayed separately as the New Games section. They are also found to be lacking crypto casino games which is the latest trend led by the crypto casino USA in the online casino community all over the world. Check out bitcoin casino bonuses if you’re interested in crypto gambling.
The interface of GEMBET games is satisfactorily easy to use and enables the players to reach the game of their preference easily. The games in the casino are, however, less popular than its sportsbook options.
Slots games at GEMBET is divided into sections like Classic games, New Games, Hot games, Top Games, Bonus Buy games and Jackpot games. Some of the noteworthy games in these sections are:
- Classic games: Triple 7, Alice Adventure, Wild Berry and others. These games are from the providers like Evoplay Entertainment, Evolution Gaming, iSoftBet, Genii, Platipus, to mention a few.
- New Games: Story of Gaia, Shinobi Spirit, Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, Vending machine, London Tube, etc.
- Hot Games: Wanted Dead or a Wild, Wild Hike, Nitropolis 4, Mental, Dead Canary, etc.
- Bonus Buy games: Gates of Olympus, Chip Spin, The Dog House Megaways, Power of Thor Megaways, and others.
- Jackpot games: Jackpot Quest, Rainbow Jackpots Power Lines, Savanna King Jackpot, Jackpot Sevens, and others.
On the other hand, 12Play is found to have a better collection of online casino slot games and it is a bigger casino as compared to GEMBET. The main attractions at 12Play are:
- Top Games: Archer, Great Blue, Epic Ape, Captain’s Treasure, Highway Kings, Funky Monkey and others.
- Progressive Jackpot: Infinity Dragon, Purple Hot, Great Blue Jackpot, Super Lion, Land of Gold, Age of the Gods: King of Olympus, A Night Out and others.
- Video Slots: Eternal lady, Jinfu Xingyun, Sky Queen, etc.
12Play has been in the business before GEMBET started and has worked sincerely towards providing newer titles to its players. Also, the players at GEMBET have to deal with a daily withdrawal limit of 1,00,000 Euros which proves unfair for big ticket players. On the other hand, 12Play offers no limit wins at casino games. It announces tournaments from time to time and uses fair gaming methods to provide every player an equal chance of winning them.
3. Payment Method & Payout Speed: 7/10
As per the reviews available at Casino Guru and Trustpilot, the payment methods provided at GEMBET are not available in all countries. There are certain terms and conditions for withdrawal that don’t go in favor of the players. For example, the players get to fulfill the wagering requirements within 30 days, failing which the welcome bonus is forfeited. The payout terms and conditions are not clearly explained at GEMBET. Some comments at TrustPilot tell that the casino forfeited the bonus right at the time of withdrawal without mentioning the reason and contacting customer support for the same did not help either.
Payment methods at GEMBET are quite limited. The players can make payment in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum. eZeewallet is another payment method available. The players need to find out whether the payment method is acceptable in their country or not before trying to make a deposit.
However, at other online casinos in Singapore such as 12Play, they offer limited but safe payment methods. A player can make bank transfers while dealing with large sums of money here. The payouts are processed quickly, and punters have not reported any issues while claiming the winnings. EeziePay, Help2Pay, PayTrust and cryptocurrencies are the payment methods available here. The payout speed is 1 to 7 working days depending upon the mode of payment chosen.
4. User Experience: 5.5/10
Overall user experience is average at GEMBET. As an online casino Singapore It has a simple interface and highlights the top trending games from various categories like live casino games, slot games and sports. Users can reach various games easily while scrolling through the screen. The site offers satisfactory numbers of games to try; however, the sports betting portion outshines the casino. Players can get easily accustomed to the games screen and may engage themselves trying free spins and bonus rounds to learn the games. All games usually found at other online casinos in Singapore are available here. However, the lack of transparency in processing payouts pinches a lot and may prove disappointing to the players.
Perhaps it is the lack of transparency that has pulled down the trust score of GEMBET at ScamAdviser. The site scores only 37/100 as compared to 12Play which scores 96/100 on the parameter of trustworthiness.
12Play, on the other hand, has several reasons to keep players thrilled. The casino is quite advanced technologically. It has partnered with top game providers which account for the best quality of interface here. The customers are given the choice of moving further by clicking the region of their preference. Further, the presence of multiple languages further creates a unique experience for them. As per the region chosen, the users get the language, currency, and betting odds systems. Thus, it is capable of catering to the gambling needs of a wider audience. Faster payouts add further to the fun of playing at 12Play. The smooth navigation of the site, presence of several games, live dealer casino environment and VIP rewards for regular users together create a marvelous experience for the users at 12Play.
Overall, the user experience at 12Play is more enjoyable and safer as compared to that offered at GEMBET.
5. Customer Support: 3/10
The customer support available at GEMBET is not satisfactory compared to other online casino Singapore. The users are always directed to frequently asked questions whenever a query is raised. The site offers support through phone, email, and live chat. The response time of emails is painfully long. A trainee is assigned the task of handling queries at live chat, but the responses seem auto generated. The live chat is available 24/7 but proves to be of little use. We tried calling customer support to enquire about bonuses and some casino games features, but no clear-cut information was provided.
On deeper inspection and research, we found that GEMBET support service could not satisfy other customers as well. Some users at TrustPilot report that the customer support showed inability in solving their issues. It got disconnected quite often that further added to the agony and frustration. If you can play on a casino site without expecting customer support, GEMBET can be your option.
12Play, on the other hand, offers top class customer support. The support is available through 24/7 live chat, email and an elaborate FAQs section. Executives handle the queries quite professionally and provide complete solutions in minimal time. The customer support is friendly and quite supportive and handles queries empathetically. It has email support which offers exclusive assistance for concerns of serious nature.
6. Safety and Security: 6/10
GEMBET lacks safety and security parameters as no concrete information about the owner is available. The website owners have hidden the identity of WHOIS with the help of a paid service that raises browsers. The visitor count of this website is found to be quite low. At Scamadviser, many users voted this site as possibly a fraud site.
Due to lack of information about withdrawals, people have posted lots of negative comments and reviews about the site. The site fails to convince the visitor of security parameters as it does not have certifications from fairness testing, payout reviewing and other relevant authorities.
12Play is a highly safe and secure platform. Certification from iTech labs and TST security systems confirms that the site is audited and operated while conforming to regulatory requirements. The site ensures that it is accessible only by 18+ players and follows stringent rules of KYC check and other norms. With features like deposit limits, and self-exclusion, the site follows the rules of responsible gaming.
7. Conclusion
It is always advisable to dig deeper and find all crucial information about the casino sites before registering with them. The players must read the user reviews at reputed performance-testing sites and try to compare the service features before making a wish-list. It is how they can escape scam sites and keep their hard-earned money safe.
The use of fair and transparent methods in conducting games sets an online casino apart from others. For example, 12Play is a highly reputed casino and has been in business since long. It has included the best features like several games from different genres, easy payment types, lots of tournaments and bonuses and rewards to keep the customers entertained. The site follows fair and responsible gaming rules. Due to all these reasons, this online casino Singapore has got positive reviews from the testing agencies as well as users and offers a better alternative to other casino sites like GEMBET.
GEMBET vs. 12PLAY - Which Casino is Better?
12Play outdoes GEMBET in reputation which it has earned with the help of safety and security features, fair gaming methods, faster payouts and value-added bonuses and rewards. This online casino Singapore offers better entertainment value as compared to GEMBET by providing clear-cut guidelines for withdrawals and transparent payout terms. Availability of several banking methods has eased the payment process.
On comparing the revenues of these two online casinos Singapore, GEMBET and 12Play, the revenue size of 12Play was found to be higher than GEMBET. The 12Play has a wider user base and it is accessible from various countries of the world. Depending upon the location of access, the site offers currency options and languages, making it easier for the players to have a smooth gambling experience here.
GEMBET’s customer support is not up to the mark. It assigns the trainees the job of handling queries at Live Chat; their knowledge is quite limited. The customer support number is not reachable easily. On the other hand, the customer support system does great work at 12Play. It provides speedy solutions to queries and ample guidance at every step.
GEMBET offers limited choices in casino games while 12Play has loads of these to offer. The providers at 12Play are in the business since years and have sourced games from top developers who are known for providing intuitive interfaces. Whereas, GemBet games collection has less-known providers. The winning requirements at 12Play are easy to fulfill, whereas GEMBET players faced forfeiture of bonuses without proper explanation given to them. Overall, the user experience at GEMBET is less enthralling in comparison to what is available at 12Play.
All these positives of 12Play have earned it positive reviews from reputed testing sites like TrustPilot and CasinoGuru. These sites have placed 12Play among safer casino sites and found its policies quite user-friendly.
FAQs
1. Is GEMBET Legal in Singapore?
GEMBET is illegal in Singapore. It earned a license from the Government of Curacao. This casino is legit but has earned negative reviews due to non-transparent payout policies and poor customer support.
2. Is GEMBET available on mobile?
Yes, GEMBET is available on mobile phones. It does not require downloading any app. The site is fully responsive and can be accessed easily on mobile phones. The players can start playing instantly the games available here on mobile phones.
3. What are the best promotions GEMBET has to offer?
Mega jackpots is one of the best promotions that GEMBET has to offer. The regular playing at GEMBET Casino makes the players eligible for this promotional offer. It has a turnover requirement of 1x.
4. What is the Welcome Bonus from GEMBET?
Signup bonus is not available at GEMBET. Unlike other online casinos, GEMBET did not provide Singapore players Welcome Bonus.
5. What casino game providers do GEMBET feature on their online casino?
Pragmatic Play, Elk Studios, Nolimit City, Relax Gaming, Evolution, iSoftBet, Evoplay Entertainment, Platipus are some of the game providers that GEMBET features on their online casino.
6. How do I contact their customer support?
The customer support is available through live chat, email and phone. There is a toll-free number and support email ID provided. The support can also be reached through live chat feature.
7. How do I claim GEMBET bonuses for online casino games?
You have to ensure that you have played fairly and met all guidelines laid down by the online casino. There is a wagering requirement to be met too. The site provides bonus codes, which you have to mention at the time of registration to claim GEMBET bonuses for online casino games.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.