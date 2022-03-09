Gearing Towards Crypto And Web3.0 With Ash WSB

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we notice how the world gets smaller each with the increased usage of the internet. Today, most industries have seen massive development due to the apt use of digital mediums, especially social media. This also includes the growth of the digital financial industry, which comprises many aspects, including Bitcoin, NFTs, DeFi, and so much more. It's not only retail investors but also organizations and companies that are turning to crypto for opportunities and businesses to the next level of success. Ash WSB, who stands as a distinctive contributor in the crypto space, can’t emphasize enough how crypto will see enormous advent in the coming years.



Seeing the boom in the crypto markets, Ash WSB was attracted towards learning more about it, and since then, he has never looked back, offering great support to people and crypto newcomers, which today has gained him a community named AshArmy from various social media platforms. His Twitter has been growing consistently and currently has over 400K followers, who trust him and look forward to his engaging and meaningful tweets regarding the crypto space.



He talks about Web3.0, which is a growing phenomenon in the digital space, and mentions how the term was initiated by Gavin Wood and is a new iteration of the World Wide Web through blockchain technology, including concepts of decentralization, self-sovereignty, and scalability. He mentions that decentralization cascades to reaching a massive audience across the world as it removes any barriers to entry on other factors. With Web3.0, he mentions that Web3.0 creates self-sovereignty, which is the ability of owning and controlling profits. Though it is still developing, it has the potential to become prominent in the future, he says.



Ash WSB’s journey, however, was no cakewalk for him, and he had to face various challenges on his path to reach where he is today. He thinks that being a high-level performer is a constant challenge. However, he made sure to align his visions with his team for conducting several activities, which led him to fixate priorities while also ensuring other endeavors get efficiently delivered. He is glad that the current evolution of the crypto space has attracted retail investors as well as institutions.

Ash WSB finds the metaverse, Web3, NFTs, and play-to-earn game’s development quite interesting. He says that if ever he launches his NFT collection, it would be interesting and will be directed to creating a value-driven community. Also, he would love to support other NFT projects that contribute to the development of the crypto world.

