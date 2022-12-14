Gaurav Shah Is Another Feather In India’s Crown

Mumbai, December 13: Globally there is a surge in people of Indian origin being promoted to higher positions in global competitions. The ones in the talk mostly belong to the world of politics or big businesses, but recently creative Indians like Gaurav Shah have been innovating foreign art. Gaurav Shah is a Los Angeles-based Indian Director of Photography, also working as 1st Assistant Cameraperson in international films and series with global outreach.

Shah has been working with celebrities like Grammy winner Hamid Saiedi, Jake Paul, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Pink Floyd, Ty Dolla $ign, Simple Plan, Bella Thorne, Motown Records owner Berry Gordy and many other Hollywood stars. He has two upcoming feature films lined up for Hulu and independent productions and has recently wrapped a 10-episode TV Show for Cpics.

At this point in life, Gaurav Shah has transformed his objective from just making films to sharing more Asian American stories through his work. That is a result of his extensive experience abroad, from studies to interning and finally making productions with global viewership. How far would Gaurav have thought as a child living in the Indian city of Hyderabad, Telangana? The prodigy had never imagined how and what he could achieve, not because he didn't have faith but because he never laid a set of rules for himself to follow.

He was always a part of all extracurriculars, be it Roller hockey, where he represented Andhra Pradesh at National Championship in his school years, or the Live show club in college. After battling with his intermediate year at school to become an engineer, Gaurav decided to go for B.A. in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Mary's Yousufguda. His lookout for practical knowledge took him to an event company named the 9th Element Entertainment, where he worked as a PR intern. He engaged himself in the system, and in 2014 Gaurav was promoted to the position of Production Manager in the same company. His work profile upgraded to managing live concerts of Bollywood and Tollywood singers.

The entertainment industry was his dream, but Gaurav was still not sure about what his role had to be in it. He applied to universities in the US to expand his knowledge, and in 2016, he moved to Philadelphia to pursue graduation in Media Studies and Production. Alongside his curriculum, he joined a school news station for two Mid-Atlantic Emmy-winning shows called Owl Sports Update and Inside the Nest. From the position of a volunteer, Gaurav was again promoted, this time to the post of Tape Producer for Inside the Nest. He recorded and edited all the Temple football matches and produced a pilot episode in his final semester called The Substitute.

He then worked as a lead camera operator at Humble Genius for a while before enrolling for a Masters's degree in Filmmaking and TV Productions with a specialisation in cinematography. There he volunteered for several Music videos and documentaries. His expertise in cine cameras and lenses came from his internship period at AbelCine. He then started working as a Cinematographer, Camera Operator and Assistant Camera. His short film 'Same Love' was nominated for Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

Shah wrapped his 7th feature film for the year, where he worked under a German and LA-based Cinematographer Wedigo von Schultzendorff. He will start working on his 8th Feature film from the midweek of November. Gaurav Shah is a star on the roll, and he will keep adding recognition to his commendable career. Amongst the names emerging in the booming industry of media, he has carved his name on the top shelf of cinematographers.

For more details, follow on: @shah_grv