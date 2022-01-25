Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Gathering The Best Skills From People Of Each Ethnicity In The World Of NFTs - Enter ELIT3A

The NFT ELIT3A collection has 8,888 unique pieces, which are designed by Augusto Ribeiro, a Netflix and Epic Games Designer.

Gathering The Best Skills From People Of Each Ethnicity In The World Of NFTs - Enter ELIT3A
NFT ELIT3A -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 1:10 pm

The upcoming NFT club looks promising and something that can take over the Defi markets in the coming years

A lot has already been spoken about how different businesses and brands have done over the years across fields and sectors of the world. Ever wondered what could be the reasons behind the rise of a few of them? Well, there could be innumerable reasons, but no one can deny the relentless efforts and drive with which a few young minds work to provide “value” to people through their work. Doing the same in the digital finance world and making sure to create uniqueness in the NFT markets can be nothing less than a daunting task for many; however, a few NFT projects, clubs, and communities have shown the world what they truly possess by thriving on their unique collection and the several benefits they offer along the process. One name that has been making a lot of buzz lately in the industry as one such NFT club is ELIT3A.

Many up-and-coming projects like ELIT3A have been making much noise in the ever-so-growing and evolving Defi world for reasons more than one, and as a result, many professionals, artists, entrepreneurs, and others from around the world have excitingly come forward to also join in the NFT bandwagon, which is a great sign of growth in the industry, experts believe. When it comes to ELIT3A, things are even more unique and exciting. The team explains that beauty and intelligence come in all shapes, sizes, skin colours, and beliefs, and as humans, every individual possesses a different skill, perhaps better than others. Their mission is to transform this vision from the real world to the future, THE METAVERSE.

Instead of working alone, the team decided to create ELIT3A, gathering the best skills of each ethnicity of the metaverse. The collection has 8888 unique pieces, which are designed by Augusto Ribeiro, a Netflix and Epic Games Designer. It is gradually growing as a one-of-a-kind club in the metaverse, which has the potential to benefit all in real life by exchanging skills from each other.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph

Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph

Top 5 Web3 Tokens Of 2022

Saurabh Varma And Utpal Acharya  Launch 'Content Engineers', A New Age Film & Digital Studio

Yoga Brands Helping Millennials Stay Healthy With Its Plant-Based Protein Food

Producer Lawrence Paul Reveals why OTT Has An Edge Over The Mainstream Film Industry

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies