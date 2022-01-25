Gathering The Best Skills From People Of Each Ethnicity In The World Of NFTs - Enter ELIT3A

The upcoming NFT club looks promising and something that can take over the Defi markets in the coming years

A lot has already been spoken about how different businesses and brands have done over the years across fields and sectors of the world. Ever wondered what could be the reasons behind the rise of a few of them? Well, there could be innumerable reasons, but no one can deny the relentless efforts and drive with which a few young minds work to provide “value” to people through their work. Doing the same in the digital finance world and making sure to create uniqueness in the NFT markets can be nothing less than a daunting task for many; however, a few NFT projects, clubs, and communities have shown the world what they truly possess by thriving on their unique collection and the several benefits they offer along the process. One name that has been making a lot of buzz lately in the industry as one such NFT club is ELIT3A.

Many up-and-coming projects like ELIT3A have been making much noise in the ever-so-growing and evolving Defi world for reasons more than one, and as a result, many professionals, artists, entrepreneurs, and others from around the world have excitingly come forward to also join in the NFT bandwagon, which is a great sign of growth in the industry, experts believe. When it comes to ELIT3A, things are even more unique and exciting. The team explains that beauty and intelligence come in all shapes, sizes, skin colours, and beliefs, and as humans, every individual possesses a different skill, perhaps better than others. Their mission is to transform this vision from the real world to the future, THE METAVERSE.

Instead of working alone, the team decided to create ELIT3A, gathering the best skills of each ethnicity of the metaverse. The collection has 8888 unique pieces, which are designed by Augusto Ribeiro, a Netflix and Epic Games Designer. It is gradually growing as a one-of-a-kind club in the metaverse, which has the potential to benefit all in real life by exchanging skills from each other.

